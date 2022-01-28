Bosch in Bari, 700 redundancies in the plant that “invented Diesel” – Corriere.it

Bosch is the largest auto parts manufacturer in the world. 1,700 people work in the Bari plant. According to the Fim Cisl, in reality, the redundancies could rise by another 500 units by 2035, after which date in Europe, cars with internal combustion engines will no longer be registered. In 2020 Bosch recorded revenues of 71.5 billion euros, the group employs nearly 400,000 employees in 129 countries. The cuts also affect Germany. Over a thousand layoffs are expected between Munich, Arnstadt (in Thuringia) and Buhel (in Baden Wuttenberg) where motors for window lifters and seats are produced. Products also needed in electric cars, points out Ig Metall, the German union of metalworkers, which complains about the transfer of production to Eastern Europe.



Returning to Italy, the reaction of the trade union that has been signaling the emergency in the automotive components sector for some time has persisted. In June, on the occasion of the first meeting of the automotive table at the Mise, we urged Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to immediately summon Bosch, Vitesco and Denso, who had already explained the employment risk for over 4,000 workers, to build, with financial resources provided for the ecological transition, a reindustrialization plan to save the occupation, but nothing has moved, laments Ferdinando Uliano of the Fim Cisl. For Gianluca Ficco of Uilm the very existence of the plant is at risk. Bosch finally adopts a logic of Italian and European solidarity – asks Ficco – because as a whole the German multinational is doing well and is investing in new technologies, only it is doing it elsewhere. It is essential to discuss a real industrial plan that focuses on the conversion of the site towards new generation productions – adds Simone Marinelli of the national Fiom -. If the company were to confirm a plan where the priority is to cut employment and labor costs, we will implement an initiative of solidarity and struggle with all the workers of the group and of the sector to prevent the workers of Bosch Bari and the automotive sector pay the social price for the government’s inability to deploy extraordinary resources for the sector.

Bosch: Impacted by the car crisis and the transition For its part, the company points out that its commitment to transform the Bari plant strongly marked by the crisis in the automotive sector: the market share of diesel cars in Italy dropped from 57% in 2016 to 27% in 2021. than any other company, Bosch must respond to these challenges and reshape its structures based on new market volumes and the transition to electric mobility to safeguard competitiveness and sustainability in the long term. The Bosch plant in Bari has been impacted by the contraction of the car market for years, being mainly dedicated to the production of diesel components and for this Bosch has transferred the production of several new components to Bari, has made millionaire investments in the diversification of production and in training, has sustained with conviction the high costs of requalification and start-up of new productions: recently it launched the production of components for the eBike and for the exhaust gas treatment system.

The company ready for comparison But in the note Bosch also opened the negotiation. We have always been committed to supporting diversification – he writes – and certain that this is the strategy to help create sustainable conditions in the long term, also in the direction of new developments in the market. Today it is therefore essential to start a discussion with the workers, with the trade unions and with the authorities on the future of Bari and on the measures necessary to safeguard the site and its competitiveness.

Il Mise: Table in a short time The situation of Bosch is constantly monitored by the Ministry of Economic Development. The ministry’s business crisis structure has already been alerted and will convene the table quickly. Unfortunately, the Mise notes, the risk of redundancies denounced by the Bosch trade unions in Bari, which the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti visited on 8 October last, as a consequence of the transition to the green. Several times the owner of the Mise has in fact focused attention on the need for the transition phase to be compatible not only with environmental needs but also with social and economic ones. Without this balance, Giorgetti warned, the bill can become unsustainable.

For its part, Confindustria Bari points the finger against the transition to electric mobility. The acceleration is too sudden and is crushing the entire automotive industry, complains the president of Confindustria Bari Sergio Fontana. Bosch is doing its part – continues Fontana -. In just 4 years it has developed 7 new products and is ready to undertake a courageous conversion. To meet this challenge there is a need for adequate industrial policies. We ask the Region to bring the matter to the Mise to identify reconversion strategies.

