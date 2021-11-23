Bosch presents the evolution of the wiper

Bosch launches innovation for cars, a real revolution in the window cleaning system. The brand new wipers with the innovative and aerodynamic AeroClip adapter, for efficient wiping of the windshield at high speeds, characterized by greater contact pressure of the brush on the glass, for results never seen before.

And that’s not all, thanks to the improved formula of the rubber, the new wiper of the latest generation from Bosch also allows you to obtain excellent reduction of wear and abrasion. Aerotwin increases the contact pressure of the wiper on the windshield to prevent the airflow from lifting the blade. What do you get? Without a doubt, better cleaning of the glass, even at higher speeds and in the event of a headwind.

But it doesn’t stop there, the revolutionary system from Bosch, which led to the Aerotwin wiper with AeroClip adapter, uses Power Protection Plus (PPP) rubber with a patented coating and a long-lasting formula. A special additive makes the material with which the brush is made even more resistant to wear and atmospheric agents; an unprecedented technology that extends its life.

AeroClip is increasingly present in the aftermarket, there are different car manufacturers that already use the Bosch Aerotwin wiper with the AeroClip adapter for original equipment. For these vehicles, the all-new and advanced windshield wiper with aerodynamic adapter is also available in the aftermarket. It is certain that, in the coming months, the company will continue to expand its portfolio for workshops and dealers, in order to add versions for other types of vehicles and therefore increase the number of models that feature ‘the evolution of the wiper’ according to Bosch, which has always created innovative and latest generation systems for every type of vehicle, including public transport (and is very active in the electric and eBike sector).

As with all Aerotwin wipers on the aftermarket, the blade is made with a special rubber, as we have said, long lasting. Furthermore, thanks to the additive, the material is also better resistant to atmospheric agents such as ultraviolet radiation and ozone and is less subject to wear. There is a big difference compared to traditional rubber brushes: less abrasion is created, and this allows all motorists to be able to rely on Aerotwin’s optimized wiping performance for longer.