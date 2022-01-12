Bosnia is on the edge of the precipice





Milorad Dodik, the controversial strongman of the Serb entity of Bosnia – Ansa

In the so-called “Day of Republika Srpska” Sunday the thirtieth anniversary of the act of secession was celebrated with which, on January 9, 1992, the birth of a Serbian Republic in Bosnia was proclaimed, one of the key steps inhe led to war. An anniversary that the Sarajevo Constitutional Court has long declared unconstitutional and discriminatory towards non-Serbian citizens.

But for Milorad Dodik, controversial strongman of the Bosnian Serb entity, it was yet another opportunity to fuel his secessionist claims. Thousands of people attended the parade of police forces and civil society organizations that took place in Banja Luka, during which Serbian nationalist songs and slogans in favor of former general Ratko Mladic, already sentenced in The Hague, were sung for war crimes. Also strengthened by the presence of representatives of Russia, China and Serbia at the celebrations, Dodik has returned to attack the US – which in recent days has imposed new sanctions on Republika Srpska – reiterating that the Serbian entity will in the future be an independent state, with federal or confederal status with Belgrade.

“This arrangement would contribute to stabilization and peace in the region,” he explained to the Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti. In the meantime, however, numerous incidents have occurred in localities that evoke terrible memories dating back to the conflict of the 1990s. In Janja, on the border with Serbia, gunshots were fired to intimidate the faithful who came out of the mosque after morning prayer. TO Brcko graffiti commemorating the victims of the Srebrenica genocide have been defaced. Tensions and incidents have been recorded in Prijedor, Foca, Gacko, Priboj and Novi Pazar, places infamous for the ethnic cleansing of the non-Serbian population during the war thirty years ago. In recent weeks, Dodik has approved by the parliament of Banja Luka a resolution for the withdrawal of powers in matters of defense, justice and taxation: according to many it would be the first formal step towards secession. The High Representative of the international community for Bosnia Christian Schmidt he reiterated that he will not allow further threats to the country’s integrity, while for the EU it is «incendiary rhetoric».

Meanwhile, in many European and US cities – including Rome, New York, Brussels, Oslo, Geneva, Vienna – demonstrations were held to sensitize governments to the gravity of the Bosnian situation. Before it’s too late.