Bosnia is seething. Dodik flies to Putin, feeling strong

Milorad Dodik, the Serbian exponent of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, the man who for months has been using a warmongering rhetoric that threatens to destroy the fragile institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, flew to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting takes place as the meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers opens in Riga, Latvia: a summit largely focused on Russia, from its military maneuvers around Ukraine to the situations in Belarus and Georgia, up to the Balkan dossier. The friendship with Putin, in fact, is for Dodik a reason for bravado and arrogance. “If anyone tries to stop us, we have friends who will defend us,” he said when he first launched the idea of ​​Republika Srpska forming its own army, bringing back the nightmare of civil war.

Of his confidence in Putin’s outstretched hand – and of Chinese President Xi Jinping – in the case of Western sanctions, Dodik spoke openly in an interview published yesterday by the Guardian. “When I go to Putin, there are no demands. It just says ‘what can I help with?’. Whatever I talked to him about, I was never deceived. I don’t know what else to base my trust on other than that. Regard [il leader cinese] Xi Jinping, he too says: ‘If there is anything I can help with, I’m here’ ”, observed the Bosnian Serb.

“I will meet Putin and that is why I am going [a Mosca]. The strategy of the West is to say that there is a certain evil influence from Russia, but it is not that they have evil, but destructive policies – [parlo del] United Kingdom, part of America, and I predict that we will not be well positioned with the new German government either. But what should we do, we are not here to satisfy their wishes, ”Dodik told the Republika Srpska Rtrs broadcaster before his departure.

Dodik has been condemned by several parties in recent weeks for his plan to withdraw the country’s Serbian entity, Republika Srpska, from state institutions, creating independent institutions in particular for sectors such as tax administration, the judiciary, the intelligence and even defense. The combination of these initiatives was described in a United Nations report as a “secession” and a risk to the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina following the break-up of Yugoslavia.

The tension increased at the end of the summer, after the introduction – promoted by the UN High Representative – of an amendment to the Bosnian penal code that prohibits the denial of the Srebrenica genocide and the exaltation of war criminals. For Dodik and his party, it was the pretext to raise the level of an ever-present confrontation. Within a couple of months, the Bosnian Serbian leader boycotted state institutions, and then announced the creation of several parallel structures in Banja Luka. Furthermore, at the end of October, the police of Republika Srpska organized two different exercises of the special forces for the prevention of terrorism, one of which on the mountain of Jahorina, near the capital Sarajevo. “This series of events, seasoned with threatening tones, evoked in the population the images of the civil war of 1992 -95, making the whole country shake, which for decades has been based on a precarious national and international balance”, observes Giorgio Fruscione, Ispi analyst expert in the Balkans.

Among other things, the Bosnian Serbs are calling for the abolition of the role of the UN High Representative, currently held by Christian Schmidt. “This request is also supported by Russia, which has threatened to veto the UN Security Council on the occasion of the renewal of the international mission Eufor Althea if the references to the High Representative were not eliminated”, recalls Fruscione. “In the end, the request was accepted, above all because Western diplomacy on the Bosnian dossier has never followed a single and coherent line”.

Vesna Pusic, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, writes about Moscow’s interests in the destabilization of Bosnia in Foreign Policy. “Alone, Dodik is quite irrelevant. Its courage, arrogance and relevance are purely the product of Russian support, “writes Pusic, according to whom” the Kremlin has identified the Western Balkans as an ideal playground for its operations of political influence and provocation, constantly probing until point he could go before the West reacted. From the Russian point of view, it has many advantages: it is [una regione] relatively small, divided among many rather poor states and, considering its recent history, it is not that difficult to destroy and destabilize […]. The region has been transformed into a virtual chessboard, over which Russia wants to exert influence and compete with the EU and the US. But, for now, Russia is the only one to play ”.

The point is that, for the European Union and the United States, the situation in Bosnia is not (yet) a problem, when compared to the great Russian maneuvers in the Donbass. The Ukrainian front has re-exploded in recent weeks, with the alert for the mobilization of one hundred thousand Russian soldiers to the north, east and south of Donbass, the Ukrainian region since 2014 under the control of Moscow-backed separatists. The US has warned Russia that there will be “serious consequences” if it invades Ukraine. “Any escalation action by Russia would be of great concern to the United States […] and any new aggression would have serious consequences, “said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, before attending the NATO meeting in Riga.” We have seen Russia’s script many times, “he added, referring to Crimea.

The United States has already threatened sanctions to target Dodik’s properties (entry on American soil has already been banned since 2017). Discussions are beginning in the EU, but there is an awareness that reaching unanimity will be very difficult (countries like Hungary and Slovenia will hardly support sanctions against Republika Srpska). In any case, Dodik made it clear to US Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar that US sanctions “don’t worry him at all.” And the same goes for the hypothetical European sanctions. “I’m not indifferent, but I was not chosen to be a coward.”