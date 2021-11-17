Sports

“Bosnia, Pjanic in trouble: this is what happened”

Miralem Pjanic in trouble: the former Roma and Juve midfielder, now in force at Besiktas, was dismissed from the Bosnian national team after some photos of him drinking in a club and smoking hookah in the company of some friends on the eve of the match against Finland decisive in view of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. A match that saw Bosnia fall at home 3-1 and give up all hope of snatching the pass for the next world championships.

Pjanic thinks about retiring from the national team

Pjanic, author of a subdued performance, was booed by his fans. But, as if that weren’t enough, it was the publication of the incriminated photos that added fuel to the fire. A fact that has enraged supporters of the Bosnian national team who, loudly, have demanded an exemplary sentence. The midfielder has not in fact been called up by coach Petev for the match against Ukraine – another home knockout for Bosnia (2-0) -. Another problem for Miralem Pjanic in a year full of difficulties between the farewell to Barcelona and the landing in Turkey at the court of Besiktas. The story, as reported by some local media, would have prompted the player to make an unexpected decision, that is to leave the national team forever. Whether these rumors will prove to be true or unfounded is not yet known, but certainly the Pjanic situation has become very thorny at home.

Besiktas dreams of Pjanic's redemption

Besiktas dreams of Pjanic’s redemption

