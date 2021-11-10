Bosnia, the “little Yugoslavia” where the fear of war returns. The UN fears the birth of a Serbian separatist army, but the Croats are also aiming for partition

Beyond the glass walls of the large press room of the Bosnian Parliament, the United States Special Representative for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, on Monday morning he reassured everyone. “Bosnia-Herzegovina will remain a sovereign and independent country”, the diplomat said in front of dozens of journalists busy taking notes on the fate of their own country. His statements that “There won’t be a war” would have been discounted until a few months ago. But they have stopped being so in the last few days, that is, since the Serbian member of the tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, has enriched his secessionist rhetoric of concrete projects to carry out independent military, legal and fiscal institutions.

Last week the report in which the UN High Representative for the country, Christian Schmidt, pointed out that if i Serbian separatists, historical allies of the Russians, will arrive at the creating your own army Sara “Very realistic” the prospect of a return to conflict. In retaliation, the Russia had threatened to put the veto to the extension of the military mission Eufor Althea in Bosnia-Herzegovina (the deployment of international forces which have been tasked with maintaining peace in the country since 2004), if all references to Schmidt’s report had not been removed from the text to be adopted. In the end, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved the continuation of the mission, but under the conditions imposed by the Russians, who thus managed to undermine the authority of the High Representative. And to implicitly give credit to the separatist policy of the leader of the nationalist party Snsd Dodik, which has issued since last July hundreds of proposals to dismantle piece by piece the unitary purposes of the Dayton agreements, the peace treaties signed in 1995 and on whose fragile and anachronistic architecture the stability of Bosnia-Herzegovina is based.

Although the deeper cracks appear to have epicenter in Republika Srpska (entity with a Serbian majority that makes up the country together with the Croatian-Muslim federation), all the parties involved have their own responsibilities. “Bosnia and Herzegovina as a sovereign state will never reach normality if this crisis is not put to an end – he tells Ilfattoquotidiano.it Zlatko Dizdarević, Bosnian journalist and intellectual of international fame – The problem is that in this country nationalism, hatred, preparation for the conflict are part of a political project carried out by the leaders of all three sides. The ambitions and ideas of these politicians are different, but the final goal is the same ”.

While Dodik’s war-mongering proclamations are making headlines in the area’s newspapers, there is another issue on which the fate of Bosnia-Herzegovina is at stake and which is often left in the background: reform of the electoral law asked by the leader of the Croatian conservative party HDZ, Dragan Čović, who wants only Croats to be able to vote for the Croatian member of the Bosnian presidency. This is contrary to the provisions of the agreements drawn up at the time of Dayton, according to which both Croats and Bosnians are called upon to express themselves in order to elect candidates within the Federation. Čović’s project, which would implicitly give the green light to formation of a third Croatian entity in the country, it is supported not only by Croatia, but also from the Republika Srpska of Dodik, which made the partition the heart of his political program.

Although in a completely different direction, a modification of the electoral law is necessary to comply with the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights, which established how all citizens, not just members of the three constituent peoples (Serbs, Croats and Bosnians), should be eligible for the presidency. Currently, however, all those who define themselves as “other” than the three ethnic groups cannot participate in the elections.

Many people react with fear And disbelief to the recurrence of those dynamics of ethnic claims which make Bosnia and Herzegovina very similar to one little Yugoslavia on the way to dissolution. And as if guided by a sinister will not to be taken by surprise anymore, some citizens recently demonstrated in front of the American embassy in Sarajevo to ask “the president for help Biden to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina which is under open institutional attack ”.

According to Dizdarević, however, “Americans don’t care about Dodik, for them Bosnia and Herzegovina is no longer as important as the people here hope. The United States they are not ready to start a phase of destabilization in the Balkans, are focused on other more important fronts. When the United States Special Representative to the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, came here to Sarajevo it was clear. He hinted that the Americans can offer a series of proposals to break the political deadlock. But they will not take concrete or decisive actions to change the situation ”.