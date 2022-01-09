Bosnia turns thirty. Between propaganda and denial, Karadzic’s “grandchildren” revive the spirit of the origins

When on January 9, 1992 Radovan Karadzic, a doctor-poet of Montenegrin origins, and his group of followers announced the birth of Serbian Republic of Bosnia, some of the international community and observers almost joked about it. The decision, among others, to move the Parliament of the new political entity to what was still considered ex-Yugoslavia by Sarajevo to Pale, a small mountain town ethnically Serbian and religiously Orthodox Christian, was then seen as a hoax without any legal basis.

On March 1 of that year the Sarajevo Parliament voted independence from Belgrade and the following month began the ethnic cleansing against the Bosniaks with the siege of the Bosnian capital. There was little to joke about. Today, thirty years later, the Republika Srpska is a supporting piece of the complicated Bosnian puzzle and (with) divides the territory with the Croatian-Muslim Federation, in addition to the district of Brcko. Pale remained the cold village in the Olympic mountains of Sarajevo and the official parliament of the Rs was established in Banja Luka.

The handful of possessed of the time, starting with Karadzic, who later became dangerous warmongers, tried and condemned by the international justice for the crimes committed, they seemed to have disappeared from the political scene. The children and grandchildren of that dramatic season are bringing them back to life propaganda follies, between violence, sectarianism, denial of Bosnian genocide and new separatist aims. The megaphone of that poisoned propaganda today is Milorad Dodik, leader ofSnsd and until 2018 president of the Republika Srpska.

There Srebrenica massacre, spa town of the RS, in July 1995 (over 9 thousand Muslim men between 6 and 90 years murdered in a week), for Dodik and the overwhelming majority of Serbs and Serbs in Bosnia it never occurred. Camil Durakovic, 42, was born in Srebrenica and was a teenager in July 1995. With his family affected by Serbian violence, he managed to escape to Tuzla, Bosniak security zone, only to be placed under protection in the United States. In 2005 he decided to return to Srebrenica and in 2012 he was elected first citizen. Has been the last Muslim mayor of the town theater of the most serious act of violence after the Second World War: “Officially Bosnia, divided into its various political and ethnic-religious entities, has been at peace since 1995, but the atmosphere we are experiencing today is similar to that which preceded the conflict of the 1990s. The Serbian ideology is the same, the party founded by Karadzic is still there and continues to do damage. Dodik is advancing those arguments and the idea is only one: to separate Bosnia and its people again, ”he says.

Durakovic today plays the role ofindependent political activist and is part of the Odgovor movement (Answer) preparing to elections for the renewal of the political offices of Republika Srprska, scheduled in a few months. Odgovor is a multi-ethnic party and his programmatic line starts from a basic concept: “We propose an alternative way to ethnic nationalisms – explains Durakovic -, for this reason we have Muslims, like myself, Orthodox and Catholics. We want Bosnia to become one again unique and multi-ethnic nation, as it happened before the war, when the religious diversity they were his strength. It is not an easy task, the wind blows against, yet the rhetoric of the three stories, of the three truths, the three pieces of land is bringing the hands of time back to the beginning of the 90s. Dodik and the Bosnian Serb separatists are blowing on fire of intolerance and it is at this moment that the international community must intervene, not hide as it did thirty years ago. Believe me, the situation really risks getting out of hand. The denial rhetoric of Dodik and his followers is insane, they point to ethnic-geographical separatism and glorify characters like Ratko Mladic (former general of the Bosnian Serb army, condemned by the ICC, il International Criminal Court in The Hague for crimes committed in Bosnia between 1992 and 1995, ed) “.

Denying that the Bosnian genocide ever happened or at least not in the terms narrated by history and set as milestones by documents and convictions. Camil Durakovic rejects this view of the facts. Particularly on the most horrible page of the Balkan war, Srebrenica: “In those days 26 and a half years ago I was in Srebrenica, the Serbs cannot tell a alternative truth. Here too we are returning to the past. The mayor (the Serbian Mladen Grujicic, ed) does not respect the Muslim community, does not recognize what happened here in July 1995 and has banned the Bosnian language from schools. Small steps towards a sealed destiny. His party and his majority removed me as President of the Legislative Assembly of the Municipality, there is no dialogue with them ”.