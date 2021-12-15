Boss forbids the intern to say goodbye to the cat: colleagues quit

A story of solidarity that, however, leaves speechless that of a boss who forbids the intern to say goodbye to the cat.

The story of this young woman who has been denied the chance to is really shocked say hello to her kitty one last time. The boss the company has in fact banned the intern to go to the vet’s office and say goodbye to his four-legged friend. But what happened next bodes well for a better future, made up of solidarity and common sense. The facts were reported by the magazine Reddit but they are traveling around the world in no time. It all started on a working day like everyone else. The girl protagonist of the story was doing an internship in the company when, suddenly, she received a phone call. On the other end of the phone, her desperate mother begged her to go to the vet to say goodbye to the cat, lifelong companion. Between tears, the girl immediately asked her boss for permission and, in response, this permission was denied. According to the magazine, the man would have forbidden the young woman to leave the offices because she had no right to any permit for animals but only in the event of the death of relatives. Although aware that he would have lost his job opportunity, the young woman left the company to go to his faithful feline friend at the end of his life. What happened next is all to read …

Boss forbids the intern to say goodbye to the cat: the complaint of colleagues

After the events that occurred between the head of the company and the intern, despite the pain of the loss of the cat, the young girl was able to take heart thanks to the solidarity received from her parents. Colleagues.

READ ALSO >>> Non-pecuniary damage for the death of the cat: when it is compensable according to the law

In the following days, in fact, a colleague of the woman wrote an email to present hers resignation. To follow many others 20 colleagues they did so as a sign of opposition to the attitude of their director.

READ ALSO >>> Cat hides in a corner after the death of the owner

The American company, whose name is not known, had already made fun of the workers. In fact, after declaring a pay cut due to business difficulties, it instead posted record profits. The terrible story of the cat was therefore only the straw that broke the camel’s back for the employees. The attitude of the boss has in fact annoyed most who have therefore decided to take the side of the young woman, leaving behind a work environment that is nothing short of hostile.

To stay up to date on news, stories, advice and much more on the world of animals, keep following us on our Facebook and Instagram profiles. If you want to take a look at our videos, you can visit our YouTube channel.