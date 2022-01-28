Boss: the new course with Matteo Berrettini, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and many others

At the cry of #BeYourOwnBoss, for the new spring-summer, Boss brings together, in a single powerful campaign, some of the most famous names in the world of sport, entertainment and fashion.

A choir of deliberately different voices, ready to compose the new brand image. An exciting challenge for the brand that, after almost 50 years, introduces two new, more contemporary logos and bolder graphics for the BOSS and HUGO lines, together with a real 360-degree rebranding.

A decisive change of direction for the brand, which at its side, in this first chapter of change, wanted names of the caliber of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Future, Khaby Lame, Anthony Joshua, Alica Schmidt, Lee Min-ho and, last but not least, Italian tennis champion Matteo Berrettini, all kidnapped by Mikael Jansson’s lens.

«With the brand refresh and these new campaigns, we are ushering in a completely new era for BOSS and HUGO. Our goal is to excite new audiences and make them fans of our brands. Both campaigns are therefore an important step to further increase the relevance of BOSS and HUGO and to achieve our goal of becoming one of the top 100 most relevant brands in the years to come, “he says. Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG.

