Boston catcher Plawecki tests positive for COVID-19 | Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Catcher Kevin Plawecki and two Red Sox employees have tested positive for COVID-19, manager Alex Cora said Monday.

Cora said Plawecki, 31, is vaccinated.

Boston called up Conner Wong from Triple-A Worcester to fill in while the catcher is disabled.

Cora said she hoped Wong would arrive in time for Monday’s game with the Twins, scheduled for 11:10 a.m.

Cora did not give the names of the two employees who were also infected.

Following Sunday’s 8-1 win over the Twins, Cora said the ninth will miss several players who didn’t get the coronavirus vaccine in the upcoming series against Toronto.

The Canadian government requires that anyone traveling from abroad have received a second dose of the vaccine — or one from Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days before traveling.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and will not pitch in the four-game series that begins Monday, April 25. He would have been due to start the second game.