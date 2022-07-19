Boston court denies Raphy Pina’s bail request on appeal

A panel of judges from Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston denied this Monday the request for bail that the defense of the music producer had filed raphy pinaso he will have to remain incarcerated while his case is heard on appeal.

The order, issued by Judges David J. Barron, Sandra L. Lynch and Rogeriee Thompson, notes that the defense “has not complied with the established bail requirements.”

On July 5, the federal judge Francis Kiss reiterated his decision to keep Pina in jail while he appeals his guilty verdict for the illegal possession of firearms, which he kept on his property in Caguas.

“Clear and convincing evidence does not convince the Court that Pina is likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of others,” the judge wrote in a 14-page opinion.

In an 88-page motion filed May 31 in the First Circuit, Pina’s attorneys argued that the conditional release should be granted because he does not present a flight or security risk.

Although Besosa acknowledged that Pina complied with his provisional release conditions while he was on bail during his judicial process, he stressed that, upon being convicted and sentenced, the situation changed.

“Appearing in court as a presumed innocent person is very different from serving a prison sentence as a convicted felon. The conditions of provisional release are not suggestions. Granting bail pending appeal based simply on the fulfillment of pre-trial conditions is certainly not a ‘strong test’ and would render meaningless the presumption of detention after sentencing and pending appeal,” exposed.

Besosa also recalled that after Pina pleaded guilty at the federal level to bank fraud in 2015, the Court prohibited him from possessing firearms, ammunition, destructive devices or any other dangerous weapon.

Also, classified as a “feigned ignorance” that Pina claimed to be unaware of the weapons and ammunition found in his residence in Caguas because “it had been many years since he had lived in the house… His own words belie this argument.”

The two-time federal convict was sentenced on May 24 to three years and five months in prison. The sentencing hearing was postponed five times, among them, so that the also owner of the record label Pina Records could attend the graduation of his youngest son.