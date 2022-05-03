Boston Dynamics Spot robot dog now sees color and uses 5G

Nearly two years after it came out on the sale Officially in the United States for “commercial and industrial use,” Boston Dynamic’s robotic quadruped Spot is getting some updates which are primarily designed to improve the user experience for those behind the robot’s controls.

Spot is frequently compared to a dog due to his size, how he walks on all fours, and his restriction (so far at least) to only being able to see the world in black and white, a wrong concept common on real dogs. Oh, and also because he often works with cops. But with the latest update, Spot’s five stereo cameras around the body, used to map your surroundings in 3D, now see in full color along with improved depth data and sharper images. This should result in slight improvements to Spot’s autonomy and will be a welcome development for remote operators, who will finally see the world in color through Spot’s eyes.

Boston Dynamics is also upgrading Spot’s controller tablet, which is used both to manually maneuver the robot and to program autonomous routes and tasks. The controls system is now based on a Samsung tablet with a larger 8-inch touch screen, boasting 8 hours of battery life and improved ruggedness, drop and weather protection, allowing use under rain if necessary. And for Spot owners who have opted for the Spot Arm Articulated, Spot’s new tablet can be further upgraded with an accessory to add joysticks and physical buttons, making it easy to navigate the robot’s movements while also controlling its arm and gripper.

Leaving aside the Applications policeWhat makes Spot particularly useful for industrial and scientific applications is its design, which can accommodate custom payloads on its back that include everything from advanced sensor arrays to improved cameras and laser scanners that create detailed maps of all the places you travel.

These payloads can be custom designed and developed by customers themselves, but Boston Dynamics also introduced two new payload options. Spot CORE I/O enhances the robot’s ability to “process data in the field for tasks including computer vision-based site inspections,” thanks to an Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX module powered by a six-core ARM processor and GPU dedicated. The I/O payload also finally adds 5G connectivity to Spot, enhancing the robot’s ability to wirelessly share the data it collects when operating somewhere with reliable access to AT&T’s 5G network in the United States.

Boston Dynamics also introduced a new way to improve wireless communications with Spot in areas with poor connectivity due to physical obstructions or RF interference. Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh Radio Kit includes a point-mounted radio payload, which works in conjunction with three independent mesh radios that you can set up around a site to create a secure network for the robot to operate within an area. up to 1.8 hectares. Spot is designed to operate in some of the harshest and most remote places on the planet, and with this new kit, the risk of an operator losing contact or control with the robot and having to manually retrieve or rescue it should be greatly reduced.