Boston – Manhunt | Mark Wahlberg and the true story behind the film

MILAN – Together with Stronger – I am stronger, recounted the terrible attack on the Boston Marathon in 2013. Boston – Manhunt, played by Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter Berg, is based on the book Boston Strong, written by Casey Sherman with the collaboration of journalist Dave Wedge, in which the two reconstructed the facts that led to the attack, the moments of the affair and the investigations that followed. It is April 15, 2013 and Boston is blocked for the traditional marathon that runs through the city. Thousands of spectators flocked to the streets to closely follow the athletes who also train a lifetime to run and every year they come from all over the world hoping to be the first to cross the finish line. On every street, at every intersection, the public cheers the runners and flocks to see them pass by. Among them, also two young brothers from Chechnya: Tarmelan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Both of the Muslim religion, they had long planned an attack, which initially was to take place on the occasion of July 4th, the day of Independence. Accusing the United States of having started a real crusade against Islam, the two boys had conceived the retaliation as a symbolic gesture against the military fury of the star-striped nation in Afghanistan and Iraq. After creating two very rudimentary explosive devices at home, they placed them near Copley Square, in a position very close to the finish line. Ten seconds apart, the two bombs exploded around 14.50. Officially three victims were recorded – athletes Krystle Marie Campbell, Martin William Richard and Lu Lingzi – and 264 injured from the explosion, but in reality there were many more injuries, even minor ones, due to the terror that had taken over the crowd when everyone was trying to escape and get to safety.

Immediately in the following hours, a speech by President Obama promised the nation to bring those responsible to justice. Soon the two brothers were identified as the perpetrators of the attack and a real manhunt began which, within a few days, ended a few kilometers from Boston. After evading the checkpoints and managing to escape, they were met by police in Watertown, where a firefight took place in which their older brother, Tarmelan, was killed.

Loading... Advertisements

Dzhokhar was arrested and brought to trial (which lasted two and a half months), where he confessed their involvement and was sentenced to the death penalty. Appeals were initiated several times during his imprisonment and just recently, in August 2020, the sentence was re-evaluated with the establishment of a new trial. That tragic day left strong psychological imprints on those present and drastically changed the lives of those involved, many of whom had to undergo major amputations. Another event that has deeply shaken America and has inspired cinema.