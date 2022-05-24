Botanica, Tiffany & Co’s most innovative jewelry collection

Inspired by nature, Tiffany & CO’s Botanica collection high jewelry pieces are “innovation, art and craft” and, in addition, they rescue a design by the iconic master jeweler Jean Schlumberg. The house has chosen the actress Gal Gadot as her ambassador for these new Tiffany jewels because “she epitomizes sheer sophistication”.

Every year, Tiffany & Co turns heads with its blue booka collection of high jewelry that always elevates the house from New York in the banners of luxury and sophistication. This year, the collection has been baptized Botany and explores the universe of nature with delicate designs that combine “innovation, art and craftsmanship”, details the signature.

Each of Botanica’s pieces has a minimalist yet sophisticated aesthetic, like the Dandelion. It is a necklace inspired by a dandelion.

Created with a center round brilliant diamond of more than 12 carats, the dandelions it is surrounded by a halo of diamonds in the shape of a comet.

The great innovation of this piece is that it can be disassembled to transform into five different designs using two interchangeable pendants, a diamond choker baguette and a long diamond chain necklace.

The Botanica collection also includes an orchid brooch (which can also be turned into a necklace), a diamond and sapphire cactus necklace, and a Fleurage bracelet, which Tiffany & Co says is inspired by a sketch by the designer of French jewelry Jean Schlumberger.

Gal Gadot image of Tiffany & Co

Gal Gadot, star of countless films such as ‘Death on the Nile’, has been chosen as the image of Botany because “she embodies the effortless glamour, sheer sophistication and modern feel that Blue Book represents,” explains Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Communications at Tiffany & Co.