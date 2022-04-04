‘Both are going to pass’; Almeyda on Mexico and Argentina in Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial

/ 03.04.2022 10:17:43





You trust them! Matias Almeydacurrent Technical Director of San Jose Earthquakes declared that he has every confidence that both the Mexican team as the Argentina will advance to Round of 16 of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

It is better that they are in groups: Almeyda

Mexico will face the Argentine National Team on the second date of Group C the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Aztecas will face the Albiceleste in the Lusail Stadium on November 26 at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), and the former Chivas coach declared that he wants both squads advance to the next round of the international contest.

“As an Argentine-Mexican that I feel, I believe that both will pass. You don’t have to question yourself so much. they are two great teams, with two large technical bodies. I want both of them to pass, it is preferable that they meet in the groups and not later,” he declared. Matias Almeyda.

In his career as a footballer, Matias Almeyda managed to reach the maximum stage with the Argentine National Teambecause he was able to defend the colors of the Albiceleste in the World Cups in France 1998 and South Korea and Japan 2002. Later he would become Champion directing the Chivas.

Matias Almeyda

rescued that, despite the fact that optimism is on the side of the

Argentine National Team

,

Mexico

will also arrive much more safely at the

Qatar World Cup 2022

. Both teams finished second in their respective World Cup qualifiers in

Concacaf and Conmebol

.

