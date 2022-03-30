Both teams secured one possession in playoff overtime with rule change

PALM BEACH, Fla. — NFL owners have approved a modified overtime proposal that will guarantee each team one possession, but only for postseason games. Voting took place Monday afternoon at the leagues’ annual meetings.

The current rule 16, which allows a team to win on the opening possession of overtime if it scores with a touchdown, will still apply for regular-season games.

The meetings opened with “a lot of momentum” in favor of changing the rulebook, committee chairman Rich McKay said last week. The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles have proposed making it mandatory for each team to have at least one possession in overtime before proceeding to sudden death. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans proposed a change that would require a mandatory possession for each team unless the team with first possession scores a touchdown and makes a two-point conversion.





The competition committee did not support either proposal, but McKay said that was because the clubs covered the nature of the discussion well. Ultimately, the owners tweaked the Colts/Eagles proposal and approved it, seeking to avoid outcomes similar to the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs earlier this year. The Chiefs won the toss and chose to receive. They scored a touchdown on their first drive, leaving Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his offense on the sideline with no chance of affecting the outcome of the game.

Since the current requirement for a touchdown on the opening possession was passed for the 2012 regular season, teams that win the toss have won 50% of the time, according to league data. The figure has risen a bit to 54% since the league shortened overtime from a maximum of 15 to 10 minutes in 2017, but there has been a big jump in the postseason.

Since the current format was implemented, seven of the 12 overtime games have been won on opening possession, and 10 of those 12 have been won by the team that won the toss.