Botman-Milan, two direct confirmations. But the difficulty of the negotiation is also confirmed

The fact that Sven Botman is one of Milan’s goals for the winter transfer market that has been known for some time. As it is known, at the same time, that buying it immediately will not be easy at all: Lille asks for a lot, Milan will hardly be able to spend that very much.

Maldini’s confirmation

In the pre-match against Roma she arrived at DAZN also the confirmation of the director of the Rossoneri technical area, Paolo Maldini: “Botman is a very good player, of course he is owned by Lille and has a contract until 2024. Of course he is not the only good player, there are other players available. Perhaps the only need right now, due to Simon’s injury, is that of a defender. Then if we will make a defender on loan for six months or a definitive solution for the next few years, we will also have to evaluate based on the price of the player himself and the type of player we will identify “. The strategy, therefore, is clear: try to deal with Lille for Botman without going beyond the limits imposed by the club’s sustainability or trying alternatives to Dutch such as Diallo (Psg), Sarr (Chelsea) e Szalai (Fenerbahce).

The confirmation of the agency

As already mentioned, however, the demands of Lille remain very high: approx 30 million euros; indeed, even more if the new Newcastle billionaires proposed for the player. In addition, the French club does not want to lose an important player this season and this, of course, is not and will not be a detail in the negotiation phase. He also confirmed this Francesco Miniero, of the agency Muy Manero representing Botman, to the microphones of CalcioMercato.it: “The biggest obstacle is to convince Lille. Newcastle are an important club, playing in an important league like the Premier. It is true that their situation in the standings is risky, but let’s see what will happen in these 24 days. I repeat, Milan. it’s a very interested club, before Kjaer’s injury it already was, let alone now. In January, however, taking away such a player is very difficult “. Any further detail, therefore, could ultimately make a difference.