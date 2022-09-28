Botox: what is it and what are its benefits on the skin

Liz Duran

Currently aesthetic medicine has been revolutionized by leaps and bounds, however, one of the procedures What is most requested in the offices of specialized doctors is Botox.

This treatment promises to fade annoying wrinkles instantly, but before submitting to its benefits, it is necessary to know it and know why only a specialist can apply it to you.

For this we interview the Dra Paola Silva, a doctor specialized in aesthetic medicine, who has a wide knowledge on the subject and shares its myths and realities with us.

What is botox?

“Botox is the commercial name of the first botulinum toxin that came onto the market, it is a toxin that acts on muscle cells and blocks their activity, relaxing the muscle fiber. Botulinum toxin is a molecule present in nature, produced by a bacterium Clostridium Botulinum, which is the cause of botulism.

“Botulinum toxin type A, which is used in aesthetic medicine, has multiple and beneficial uses in various pathologies. Its best-known use is aesthetic, where it can be applied to the forehead, between the eyebrows and crow’s feet, relaxing the muscles and giving a fresher and more youthful appearance, it is considered the quintessential anti-aging treatment”.

For serving us?

“It is an ideal treatment to correct static and dynamic wrinkles of the face, as long as they are applied with an adequate technique, so as not to leave a frozen or expressionless face, we currently use smaller doses in strategic points where the patient can continue to have expression and look natural.”

“It can also be used to correct the gummy smile, in patients suffering from Hyperhidrosis in the armpits, hands or soles of the feet, it is also ideal for treating bruxism and headache.”

How long does its effect last?

“The effect of the botulinum toxin loses its effect with the passing of days, and at approximately 4 months the effect begins to lose and at 6 months it is practically non-existent”.

What reactions can the patient have?

“The reactions that can be had with the application of botulinum toxin are practically nil, it could present a hematoma that is corrected in a few days, raising an eyebrow that is corrected immediately or drooping of the eyelid due to migration of the toxin or application technique.

When can botox be applied?

“Botulinum toxin or Botox can be applied from an early age as a preventive method. There is no specific age, everything depends on the patient’s muscle strength or if he gesticulates a lot, there we could start applying preventively. The ideal would be to start after the age of 25 with lower doses of botulinum toxin known as Baby Botox”.

