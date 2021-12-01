bots increase, Amazon Games comments on the situation – Nerd4.life

New World it is not in a particularly positive moment. Various problems, such as glitches and bugs, are driving discontent and – to them – now we add an increase in bot. Amazon Games has therefore released a declaration in this regard, to reassure their players.

You need to know that bots position themselves in some of the spots for collect materials. The resources are not unique to each player, so you have to compete with other New World users to get them: the bots do nothing but make this process more difficult and slow. Obviously this is not a good thing and it risks alienating fans even further.

New World

In a declaration released at Kotaku, Amazon Games Studios said, “We are aware of player reports of increased bot activity in New World. Bots are a persistent challenge for MMOs, and our team has deployed resources and dedicated tools to identify and combat them. We are committed to continuous improvement in our fight against bots, and yesterday alone we banned over 7,700 accounts for using bots. Our goal is to ensure that New World is fun and right for all players. We will post updates on the New World forums and Twitter as soon as we have them. ”

In short words, the team is working on it and the situation is bound to improve, as long as the number of bots does not increase faster than the number of bans. In the meantime, you can read our New World review.