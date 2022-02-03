Bottani visiting Viadana: schools, gutter, gym and priority embankment

Yesterday the new president of the Province of Mantua Carlo Bottani he visited Viadana, chosen as the first stop on an institutional path that will soon take him to the various territories of Mantua.

Viadana was chosen as the inaugural place not only for the excellent relationship between the municipal council and the new provincial administration, but also for the importance and complexity of such a multifaceted, vast and unique reality in the area.

The morning was marked by a series of visits and inspections to allow Bottani, accompanied by two technicians from the Ptovincia, to get acquainted with the Viadanese situation and understand what are the main problems on which it is necessary to act.







The first moment of institutional greetings was held in the council chamber, in the presence of the mayor Nicola Cavatortawho honored the president with the pennant of the Municipality of Viadana, of the councilors Alessandro Cavallari, Romano Bellini And Ivan Gualerziof the provincial and municipal councilor Donatella Panizziof the minority councilors Cristina Torricelli And Roberta Alberini and the president of the Civil Protection Oglio Po Ettore Bergamaschiaccompanied by the deputy Pamela Tursi.

Bottani immediately said he was “happy, excited and moved by this first visit”, they recall that for him it is “a day of listening, but also of checking the progress of the projects”, with particular reference to schools “because we care a lot about school and training “. The president of Palazzo di Bagno also recalled that “in such a difficult time for the country we are all public administrators and we must help each other all the more”.

Particularly felt the dialogue with the representatives of the Civil Protection which for the past two years has been called to face the various problems arising from the Covid-19 pandemic on a daily basis. The president of the association of Bergamaschi volunteers, before showing Bottani the large headquarters of the Civil Protection on the top floor of the municipal office, illustrated the spearheads of the Oglio Po Adv, starting with the side-by-side vehicle that l the association intends to make available on a provincial scale for a series of particularly important activities for the territory, starting with the search for missing persons in inaccessible places.

After a brief visit to the vaccination hub housed in the MuVi complex, Carlo Bottani began visits to the Viadanese schools to understand what the demands and requests of the various realities are. In particular, the news was given at the ITC Sanfelice that yesterday the keys were delivered to the new company – which takes over from the previous one, which in the meantime failed – to restart the work of the new Don Bosco gymnasium, of competence of the Province and whose construction is currently 54% completed. There is confidence that the work will start again shortly.







