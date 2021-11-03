Bottas-Alfa Romeo, Wolff: “Let’s not lose a phenomenon” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The next Grand Prix of Mexico City will be one of the last appointments in the career of Valtteri Bottas in Mercedes, with the Finn ready to get behind the wheel ofAlfa Romeo starting next season. The 32-year-old from Nastola – who still does not know the name of his future teammate – will therefore put an end to a long chapter with the German team that began in 2017, the year in which he was called to replace the new world champion Nico Rosberg, retired immediately after winning the world title.

An experience, the one with the dominating team of the turbo-hybrid era, characterized by controversies and affirmations, as evidenced by the ten victories achieved in five seasons. Yet as the marriage between Bottas and Mercedes draws to a close, the team principal of the three-pointed star, Toto Wolff, does not seem particularly saddened by the departure of the Finn, who will be replaced by the young George Russell.

Specifically, the Austrian manager analyzed the qualities of the number 77 and the immediate future of the latter, without extolling the talent of his current driver: “I expect him to take the leadership in Alfa Romeo – commented a speedweek.com – and that he manages to raise the level of the stable. It is certainly not a phenomenon like Lewis or Max, which in any case are real excellences. Recently, like in Turkey for example, he was still able to drive better than them ”.

Speaking of the future, Wolff finally expressed his expectations on his new driver duo for 2022, starting with the new signing. Russell, coming from a compelling season in Williams: “I expect it to integrate well with Mercedes – He admitted – which means having to learn. It doesn’t matter if he proves slower, faster or on par with Lewis. He will have to be a driver in the service of the team. With us it is the team that is a star, not the individual“. In conclusion, the Austrian manager expressed himself on the prospects of Lewis Hamilton and on the eventual withdrawal from competitions of the latter: “We are very close and we exchange ideas every day – he pointed out – but we both know well that Formula 1 always presents new objectives, and we cannot set a precise date. What is certain is that we will strive to do the best possible job for next season ”.