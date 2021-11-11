“Bottas had to pull the trail on Hamilton”

Three days after the disputed departure of the Mexican Grand Prix, Mercedes explained the plan developed with its drivers before the start.

The episode, which saw Valtteri Bottas frustrate the pole position, bringing Max Verstappen in the ideal condition to launch the attack on the first corner, was one of the most discussed topics after the Mexican race.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, with the replica of Fangio’s helmet Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes plans were obviously different from what was later seen on the track, as explained by team strategist James Vowles.

“The scenario was quite simple – he confirmed – if Valtteri had had a good start he would have had to draw the trail of Lewis in order to protect him from a possible attack by Verstappen. At the start Max and Lewis started slightly better than Valtteri, and this prevented Lewis from being able to position himself behind his teammate ”.

This also explains Bottas’ maneuver in the direction of Hamilton, which in the plans should have allowed Lewis to be behind his teammate, when in reality he was almost flanked.

“At the same time – continued Vowles – Max was the author of a good start, which led him to join Valtteri, and this led the three drivers to arrive paired at the braking of the first corner”.

A braking that saw Verstappen make a big difference, pulling off the two Mercedes with momentum, but Vowles does not believe that it was all due to the grip of the track, although in favor of Verstappen who found himself in the most rubberized trajectory.

“The differences in braking should have been just a few meters – he explained – I didn’t expect the difference we saw. The riders braked where they thought it was right, and after the race Max explained that he also took risks, which I must say worked very well. At that moment we lost the race ”.

According to Mercedes, despite the fact that Red Bull was more performing, there would have been a scenario that could have worked in their favor, but to work it was essential to parade into turn 1 in first and second position.

“If we had been able to keep the positions occupied on the starting grid there was a good chance that we would have been able to defend against the Red Bulls throughout the race – Vowles clarified – but both cars were needed. If Lewis had kept the lead, but with the two Red Bulls behind him, I think we would have had little chance anyway. This is because (in Red Bull) they would have diversified their strategy by anticipating the pit stop with one of the two single-seaters and delaying the one with the second car ”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, runner-up, and Max Verstappen winner celebrate on the Mexican podium Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The second final position of Hamilton according to Vowles represents the maximum possible result after the not flawless start.

“It is the correct placement by evaluating the performances we have seen on the track – he confirmed – after the start we adopted a defensive strategy that allowed us to protect ourselves from Sergio Perez. If Valtteri had also been there, unfortunately crashed into turn 1, we could have easily counted on fourth position, perhaps trying a strategy to aim for third place ”.