Bottas: “Hamilton, a funeral face after Abu Dhabi” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The wound is still open, so much so that after 45 days Lewis Hamilton has yet to say a word about the events in Abu Dhabi. The Briton feels robbed of his eighth title and has not yet expressed his desire to participate in the 2022 World Championship, but it is very likely that he has already warned Mercedes about his stay and that he is continuing silence only to await the FIA’s pronouncement on the final of season in Yas Marina.

Regardless of his real intentions, Hamilton has withdrawn into himself. And very few have seen him in Mercedes clothes. Among them, there is Valtteri Bottas, who spoke with the former teammate at the party organized in Brackley to greet the Finn. If Hamilton is injured now, imagine how he might feel on December 17, just five days after the Abu Dhabi events, when race director Michael Masi de facto awarded the World Cup to Max Verstappen, giving it a spin racing and doubling the only cars that were stationed between the two heavyweights.

Bottas saw Hamilton in the face and evidently was able to speak to him. He can’t say what jokes they exchanged, but it well represented the mood of the seven-time world champion, who, beyond the facade parties, hardly hid the discontent for how the World Cup had slipped from Yas Marina’s hand : “I saw it several days after the race and the mood was still the same, he had a funeral face“Said the new Alfa Romeo driver in his podcast made for Supla. “Although he knows that he was not the one to lose that race and that he was robbed, he finds it difficult to accept that the title is taken away from him like this. But just wait and it will come back twice as strong as before, that’s how he is“.