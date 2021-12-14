Bottas makes his debut with Alfa Romeo

There was little time to celebrate for Max Verstappen: the world champion is back in the car today to kick off the 2022 season with the Abu Dhabi tests preparing for the next championship, as the drivers will have the opportunity to lap with mule cars dedicated to 18-inch Pirelli tires.

George Russell contacts Mercedes after leaving Williams, while the debut of the two new Alfa Romeo drivers is recorded with Valtteri Bottas active on the C41 just like the expected Guanyu Zhou. In the lineup of the teams there are many young drivers who have the ability to become familiar with F1: the Alpine, in fact, joins the fresh F2 champion, Oscar Piastri to Esteban Ocon. For Oscar a contentinbo since he has not found a free wheel for the season.

Ferrari as well as Charles Leclerc who will drive only in the morning because in the afternoon it will be Robert Shwartzman’s turn to take over the red of the Monegasque, while Antonio Fuoco, driver of the simulator, becomes familiar with the track to transfer the real sensations to the new instrument in operation in Maranello.

Nick de Vries, Formula E champion, joins George Russell in the Mercedes, while Juri Vips discovers Red Bull, Pato O’Ward McLaren. Interesting is the debut of Liam Lawson on the AlphaTauri and that of Logan Sargeant on the Williams. Only one car for Williams which does not have a mule car and one car also for Haas who called Mick Schumacher.

Here are the drivers on track today in the Abu Dhabi tests

Mercedes: George Russell and Nyck de Vries

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Juri Vips

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (Mat), Antonio Fuoco, Robert Shwartzman (Pom)

McLaren: Daniel Ricciardo and Pato O’Ward

Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Oscar Piastri

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll and Nick Yelloly

Williams: Logan Sargeant

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou

Haas: Mick Schumacher