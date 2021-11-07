Bottas, pole in Mexico is worth the Fangio helmet – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Sports

Bottas, pole in Mexico is worth the Fangio helmet

What a surprise in Mexico. What was supposed to be a comfortable pole position and even a front row with the arm out by the Red Bull drivers turned into a triumph for Mercedes. It was not the highly anticipated Max Verstappen who won the pole but the unexpected Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn received a double prize for yesterday’s qualifying: not only the first position on the grid but also replica of Juan Manuel Fangio’s helmet, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of his first world title, won on 28 October 1951 in Spain.

The award, produced by the British company Herbert Johnson, was presented by three-time world champion Jackie Stewart and replaced – for once – the classic Pirelli wheel that riders usually sign and take home after the fastest lap on Saturday.

