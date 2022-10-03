Bottleneck bangs and shades of golden copper and champagne, top bets for this fall

Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, Lily Collins or Zoey Deschanel are some of the Hollywood actresses who in the last year have dared with the bottleneck fringe (with short locks in the center and longer on the sides), one of the most featured for this fall alongside golden copper and champagne tones. Ismael De Felipe tells us about these and other hair trends for the next three months from his homonymous salon in the Salamanca district (Calle Padilla, 74). There are many cut and color trends for this brand new fall, including bottleneck bangs and shades of golden copper and champagne. The former are totally sixties: “They combine the curtain fringe technique with baby bangs, characterized by shorter strands in the central part on the forehead, and longer open ones on the cheeks” – explains Ismael De Felipe. It is a type of fringe with a long history, we all remember seeing it on icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin or Marianne Faithfull, but also on Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie or Elizabeth Olsen among many other actresses today.

As for the tones, champagne and golden copper are two of the ones that we will see the most: “The warm and flattering tones for all skin types are back, being able to play with the intensity of the golden and coppery nuances depending on the tone of the skin. the complexion we want to frame. The champagne stands out for being a blonde melted between pearly ash at the roots, and more beige and natural tones at the ends, translating into spectacular and sophisticated gradients.”

The trends of this fall, by Ismael De Felipe

“More complete, more classic cuts arrive, but that doesn’t mean they have to be blocks, rather they are full of movement. The most demanded cuts in our salon are cuts at the height of the collarbone with straight lines but not in block. Extra-long hair is falling a bit behind, medium-length hair gaining ground and reserving long-grown short hair for those who like to go for a more daring look.”

In their salon on Calle Padilla, 74, they seek to adapt the cuts for each client, since each hair has its own characteristics that need to be studied so that each cut is unique: “In general terms, we could say that midi cuts are the absolute protagonists , giving thickness to fine hair. Also the bob cuts that favor most faces, giving the sensation of volume and being able to play with the length of the cut and the texture in the finish”.

One of the cuts that Ismael De Felipe highlights is one of the most in vogue in recent months, the clavicut: “Which also accepts many variants, and shoulder-to-clavicle-length bangs with undone ends but straight lines. In longer hair, shag cuts return with more textures and movements, having the greatest volume in the upper area. In short cuts, for the most daring, the pixie, adding this season the disconnection in the sideburn, leaving it more grown and giving the cut a more rocker air”.