‘Bottleneck bob’, the haircut that combines the two biggest trends of the season

The hair cut Bob He has reigned since last season. When autumn started, the first proposals began to be seen and throughout last season different versions gradually appeared, such as the Bob Italian or the bixie cut. This only confirmed that the Bob He had come a long way. Another of the hair trends that emerged a few months ago and is settling in this spring is the bang blotteneck. This detail is supported by celebrities as Margot Robbie, Sidney Sweeney -of the series of the moment, euphoria– and Kristen Stewart, which has helped her carve out a niche for herself in the Olympus of hair trends.

And in the purpose of the cut Bob to remain among the most stylish girls for months, her goal is clear: continuous renewal. This leads us to the next question: is there a more effective way to ensure its continuity than by adding another trend of the moment? Thus arises the bottleneck bobthe haircut that adds the classic length of this mane that does not exceed shoulder height in any of its versions and the most demanded fringe, which updates the style of the 70s and makes him the object of desire of the most fashionable.

This cut is especially flattering for those very thick hair. The problem of this type of hair when a cut like the Bob, that they do not have any type of layer, is that the hair is too bulky and tends to frizz. For this reason, it is necessary to use a heat tool every day of hair washing to tame the hair. By building the bangs we are subtracting some layers of hair from the set and we will make it have more fall. For these cases it is also good to use thinning scissors, this tool empties the inner layers obtaining a much lighter cut.

On the other hand, the bangs can give a lot of play in the cut Bob when we carry out some type of collection, since it will be framing the face, with a result that will evoke the 70s. And if you think that the cut Bob it’s just to take it to the ground, it’s time to get over that theory. As the length of your hair increases, you can make different updos. When it is still very short, opt for collected in the nape area. You may have to use more bobby pins than you thought you had at home, but that doesn’t matter. When you finish, fix with lacquer and put a pretty ornament on all of them. You will have managed to give a very different look to that mane that you initially thought had little chance of change.

Once he Bob has grown a little more -or if you have directly opted for a length that goes beyond the jaw- you can try some box braids, leaving the bangs loose and joining them at the back. This hairstyle looks girlie It is ideal for the flowing flower dresses that come every spring.