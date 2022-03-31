Bottleneck Bob: the most delicate haircut that frames the face

The bottleneck bob was the obvious next step when we heard that the bottleneck bang was going to be the fringe trend of 2022.

It may not be a surprise that the bobs are still big news, given that they were last year’s most popular haircut among Glamor readers, but going forward, the Bob continues to innovate and evolve to stay fresh. The last? A little extra embellishment to frame the cheeks and draw attention to the eyes… which is where the bottle neck fringe.

London hairstylist Tom Smith, color director of evopredicted that the bottle neck fringe would become a stratospheric trend last summer, before naming it her top hair trend of 2022: ‘The fringe or fringe shape is narrowest at the top, then widens like the shoulders of a bottle, then curves and it gives you that detail under the cheekbone. It’s really flattering. It’s very ’70s, but also very current’, Tom explained in a video posted on his Instagram. Essentially, it’s the little brother of curtain fringe.

Margot Robbie helped us start this fascination with the cut, Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria has been wearing the bangs, Lucy Hale is a fan, Camila Morrone is on board, and we’re basically seeing it everywhere.

Combine it with Bob, and you will have a nice length that leaves the shoulders bare with the advantage of framing the face. Also know as bottleneck bob.

Now that the weather is warming up, it’s a great way to shed the extra layers, but with a sweet, fresh twist. And imagine how beautiful those bottleneck bangs would look with a short hair updo when it finally gets warmer.

If you are looking for inspiration, we give it to you. Here are 7 of our favorite ways to wear it…

Gathered from high neck to the jaw

Pastel Bottleneck Bob

And you can wear it in colors. Instagram @bescene

Smooth and blunt bottleneck cut

Bottleneck Bob to the Neck

Blonde is a good option. Instagram @kikalateefff

Bottleneck Bob with Soft Curves

Bottleneck trimmed

Sarah Hyland has worn it too. Instagram @sarahhyland

Grown Bottleneck Bob

Article originally published by Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.