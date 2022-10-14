Bottleneck fringe: How to wear this style that will reign in autumn

We have seen it in Lili Collins, Kristen Stewart and in Margot Robbie. It’s called bottleneck and it’s the new fringe style that will reign in the coming months and that you should give it a try for two important reasons: it is easy to comb and maintain.

Since the summer of 2021 we began to see how the bangs took over hair trends, finally this year they had a greater boom and promise to continue at the forefront in the coming months of the year and until 2023, so it is your opportunity to make yourself a change of look without sacrificing hair length.

The bottleneck is capable of giving your face a new look, giving it a fresher air and even taking a few years off you, which is why some celebrities have fallen for bangs and show it off with high bows, a half ponytail or loose. The style It is so versatile that it goes perfect with all kinds of hairstyles.

What did you sew the bottleneck on?

Its main characteristic is that it is shorter in the center and longer on the sides, falling on the cheekbones and causing the features to soften a bit. The cut causes the hair to have more texture and movement without resorting to a more elaborate styling.

If you want to bet on this fringe, we suggest you not try it yourself, because this requires greater mastery of scissors so it doesn’t look jagged on the sides.

How to comb the bottleneck?

One of the big problems for those who have bangs is combing them, however with this style you won’t have much of a problem, just you will need a heat protectora soft-bristled brush, a dryer and a spray to give shine to the hair.

The first thing is to wet your bangs, apply heat protector and then always run your dryer in a downward direction while you brush your hair down and diagonally from each side.

This will take about three minutes, once it’s dry apply a little spray and comb again without using heat. Done, you have a perfect fringe!

Because you’ll need to use heat to style your hair, make sure you have a good moisturizing shampoo, conditioner, and repairing mask. You can also bet on the use of dry shampoos to avoid getting greasy.