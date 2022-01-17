bought the brand that gave birth to poke

Poke House officially arrives in the USA as well. And it does so by becoming the first major shareholder of one of California’s most iconic brands, Sweetfin, known as the forerunner of poke and leader of bowl plant-based in the United States.

An operation that, in addition to confirming the constant international rise of Italian foodtech already present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom, France and, recently, also in the Netherlands, brings the group’s brands to 90. A number destined to grow further in anticipation of the new 80 openings between Europe and the United States next year. In 2022, Poke House aims to create 170 direct stores and one turnover exceeding 100 million euros. All this after just over three years from when Vittoria Zanetti (included in the Under 30 list of Forbes Italy) And Matteo Pichi founded the company (2018).

Poke House and the US operation

With a turnover of over 40 million euros in 2021, Poke House will in detail support Sweetfin’s development in the United States. The development plan provides for an upcoming 40 new openings in the coming years between the West Coast (where Sweetfin already has 14 locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County), Texas and Arizona. And through sharing know-how technology, one of the most important strategic assets of the Poke House business model, together with delivery. In fact, home delivery, which has always been one of the levers of Poke House’s success, will also play a central role in the United States.

The success of Italian foodtech is based, among other things, on a hybrid model, halfway between retail and digital. The technological component plays a fundamental role: an omni-channel system was developed in house (click & collect, app, payment systems). A proprietary Crm software with a loyalty program that has thousands of users and a data-driven approach. This allowed the company to quickly intercept consumption trends and quickly adapt its offer in 5 different countries. Additionally, Poke House takes a deep approach to digital ordering. Analyze data from third-party delivery platforms to understand how variables such as valuations, lead time and average order duration impact your store’s business volumes.

From 0 to 40 million euros in three years

“We enter the American market through the front door. And through an iconic brand loved by locals that has made Californian-inspired poke a real institution “, explains Matteo Pichi, co-founder and CEO of Poke House. “The partnership with Sweetfin represents the new milestone in a path that has seen us grow at an exponential speed. In just 3 years we have gone from 0 to over 40 million euros in turnover. We have opened more than 70 locations and have seen our team grow to over 800 people, ”added Pichi.

“The operation with Sweetfin,” he says Vittoria Zanetti, co-founder of foodtech, “not only has a strong strategic value for Poke House, but also an extraordinary symbolic value. The idea from which Poke House was born takes its inspiration during my travels between California and Florida. There I got to know and try Sweetfin already in 2017. A unique and recognizable style from both a culinary and architectural point of view. Fresh, tasty and high quality bowls served in a context designed to convey, in every detail, that positive and sunny mood typical of the West Coast. It is a circle that closes “.

“This operation,” he said Seth Cohen, President and Co-founder of Sweetfin, “Will allow us to triple the number of stores and enter new markets. Poke House’s technologically advanced solutions will be a real boost to implement our customer acquisition strategies. We look forward to expanding Sweetfin’s dining experience throughout the United States with the help of Poke House while pursuing our mission of ‘fuel life through freshness’.

