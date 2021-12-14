bought the entire Pini group. VIDEO Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

On the plate 2 million and 760 thousand euros, equal to the minimum bid. The prospect, at least in the medium term, is however that of a cessation of production. The expert appointed by the Court to estimate the property has in fact concluded that the use of the Rivaltella villa as an establishment is not legitimate.

REGGIO EMILIA – Good first. For the sale of Villa Corbelli and the agricultural areas surrounding it was enough one auction. No competition, no raises. A single envelope for each of the two lots arrived at the real estate execution judge. Both offers bear the signature of the Pini di Sondrio group, which has long since entered into an agreement with the Ferrarini family to take over 80% of the company’s capital. The first lot, the most important, the one consisting of the headquarters of the Ferrarini group and a building for residential use of 500 square meters, was awarded by Pini Immobiliare. The company of the Pini family has put on the plate 2 million and 760 thousand euros, equal to the minimum bid set by the Court. Inside Villa Corbelli, in addition to the company offices, there is also the factory for the production of cooked hams.

The Pini family was also the only participant in the auction for the second lot: more than 380 thousand square meters of agricultural land, also in Rivaltella, divided into two plots. The minimum bid was 825 thousand euros. In this case the Pini, through the Pini Agricultural Company, offered just over 1 million.

Therefore the Sondrio group, colossus of swine slaughtering and bresaola, has invested a total of approximately 3.8 million euros to avoid that the auction sale of Villa Corbelli became a element of instability in Ferrarini’s future. The prospect, at least in the medium term, is in any case that of one cessation of productive activity. The expert appointed by the Court to estimate the value of the property has in fact concluded that the use of the villa in Rivaltella as a production plant is not legitimate, so that the Superintendency has long ago ordered the demolition of the extensions made for production purposes.

