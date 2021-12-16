Bouncy castle breaks down and flies away during school party, 5 children dead in Australia

The tragedy took place in Tasmania during a year-end party with many children. In addition to the 5 deaths, there are several small injuries, some seriously.

Five children have died and others are seriously injured after a swollen castle broke and flew into the air at a year-end school party in Australia. At the first assessment of four dead children made by a spokesman for the police state of Tasmania, where the tragedy took place, unfortunately another death occurred in the hospital. This is one of the little ones who was in very serious condition. Three other children are now in critical condition. The drama in the Thursday morning local time, some young students from an elementary school near Devonport, in northwestern Tasmania, were involved. According to an initial reconstruction, suddenly the castle flew into the air, perhaps due to the wind, and the children of the Hillcrest Primary School who participated in the event were thrown into the air, then fell violently to the ground. For four of them, two boys and two girls, all of the sixth class, unfortunately there was nothing to do. Instead, the other children were rescued and transported to the hospital, including one who died a few hours later.

The alarm went off around 10 am local time, around midnight Italian, when numerous police forces and emergency services rushed to the scene. When the first responders arrived in the Hillcrest School garden in front of them she introduced herself a scene described as “distressing” by the emergency services themselves. On the ground lay numerous children, some motionless. According to an initial examination of the scene, several children fell from a height of over 10 meters after being thrown into the air. In addition to numerous ambulances, several rescue helicopters operated on the scene and were used to transport the children to the hospital. The school, through social media, announced the immediate closure and invited all parents to urgently take back their children.

The school had been organizing a day of celebration to celebrate the end of the school year which was attended by the little ones who would leave elementary school next year. The news shocked the country. “The events that happened today in Devonport, Tasmania, are simply shocking. They are just unthinkably heartbreaking. A fun day with young children together with their families turns into such a horrible tragedy. At this time of year, it breaks your heart, “said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.