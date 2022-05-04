Sports

Bournemouth beat Nottingham to seal promotion to the Premier League

In a pending game where many things were defined in the Second Division of England, Bournemouth won 1-0 at home against Nottingham Forest and completed their return to the Premier League after two seasons.

This confrontation was life or death because both teams were fighting for second place in the table in a match postponed from the Date 33 of the EFL Championship which was played at Dean Court Stadium.

In an extremely tight match, it was the 83rd minute when the home team surprised with a short touch on a direct free kick play, where Kieffer Moore put the right foot to the goalkeeper’s foot to sentence the victory as local.

After this result, Bournemouth is second with 85 and is six units ahead of Nottingham with only one date to play, which is why the promotion was finalized.

madness broke out

The fans of the “cherries” could not hide their happiness and invaded the field to celebrate together with the players and coaching staff the ticket to the First division after two years of decline. It should be noted that Bournemouth’s last Premier League game took place on July 26, 2020 by beating Everton 3-1 as visitors.

