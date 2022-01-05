Boutron put into a pharmacological coma after arriving in Paris

Philippe Boutron’s condition continues to be serious. The Sodicars Racing driver who was the victim of an attack before the start of the Dakar in Jeddah was induced into an artificial coma to relieve the pain in his legs battered by the explosion that occurred on 30 December last, while he was behind the wheel of a assistance from the transalpine team.

Boutron was repatriated yesterday in an air ambulance and was transferred to the Percy military hospital in Clamart which specializes in the treatment of war wounded. The 61-year-old transalpine, who is also president of the Orleans football team, has been treated by a very experienced medical staff and is closely followed by his family.

# 358 Laurent Foucquet Sodicars: Philippe Boutron Photo by: ASO

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor, meanwhile, has opened an investigation as the magistrates are investigating for “… attempted murder following a terrorist episode”. The French investigators left for Jeddah and will collaborate with the local authorities to shed light on the facts that led to the explosion in which only poor Philippe Boutron suffered physical damage, while the other five occupants the assistance vehicle. they got away with great fear.

The immediate intervention of the co-driver Mayeul Barbet was important: “The car started to catch fire and Philippe asked me to help him get it out of the seat because he could no longer feel his legs”.

Mayeul managed to stay cold in front of his badly injured friend who never lost consciousness and immediately acted with tourniquets to reduce Boutron’s severe blood loss in his lower limbs while waiting for Saudi first aid to arrive.

While the investigation will try to clarify the cause of the explosion, the French doctors are evaluating whether it will be necessary to intervene again surgically to stabilize the legs of the unfortunate Philippe Boutron, now considered a veteran of the Dakar since he should have started his ninth edition: l last year he finished in 33rd place with a Nissan.