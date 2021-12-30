Bove, Darboe and Zalewski renew their contract with Roma

AS Roma is pleased to announce the contract renewal of three of the most promising young players from the Giallorossi.

Edoardo Bove, Ebrima Darboe and Nicola Zalewski have extended their relationship with the Club after making their permanent entry into the First Team during 2021.

Bove and Zalewski joined Roma until 30 June 2025. Darboe renewed until 30 June 2026.

“The extension of these contracts is an example of the policy adopted by the Club for its young people,” said the General Manager of the sports area of ​​Rome, Tiago Pinto.

“The Company will continue to bet on its young people, protecting their growth process and transmitting them the culture of work and the value of humility. I also hope that these renewals can represent a stimulus for all those who dedicate their energies to the Roma Youth Sector and that this is only the beginning of a path full of satisfactions “.

All three players have been part of José Mourinho’s squad since the start of the season and made their professional debut in the first half of 2021.

Darboe was the first to make his debut in the match against Sampdoria played in May. Arriving in the Giallorossi youth sector in January 2019, the midfielder quickly established himself as one of the key elements of the Primavera before moving to the First Team. Darboe has made 11 appearances so far and made his debut with the Gambia national team.

Zalewski also made his debut in May, in the semi-final return leg of the Europa League against Manchester United, a challenge in which he propitiated the own goal that set the result at 3-2. Arriving in the Giallorossi youth squad in October 2011, the winger has made 7 appearances so far and played his first matches in the Polish senior national team.

For Bove, the professional debut always came in May, in the match against Crotone. The Under 20 national team joined the Roma youth sector in September 2012, at the age of 10. Bove has played 7 games for the Giallorossi so far, including his first match at CSKA Sofia in the Conference League.

Congratulations, guys!