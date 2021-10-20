Bow Gala: Gangemi wins “La Bella Estrella”

Bow Gala 2021: Daniele Gangemi is the first Italian to win “La Bella Estrella” of the “MLC Awards” in Green Bay

The prestigious and highly anticipated BOW GALA 2021 was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin (United States)! An exceptional location was the now known, to professionals and not only, “The Ennis Inn”, at 201 James Street (in the Green Bay area), which for the occasion saw the inevitable ” sold out”.

At 2.15 pm, according to the Chicago timetable (9.15 in Italy), the ceremony for the delivery of the highly anticipated awards to the “Best of the Warm Semester MLC Winners” began on the last day, that is a faithful reproduction of the beautiful trophy named ” The Beautiful Estrella “.

After a few minutes from the start, the well-known Artistic Director Freddy Moyano (Producer, Editor and Director born in Madrid, Spain, but resident in America since 2002 and a full-fledged US citizen since 2015), for the occasion also histrionic Presenter, he let himself go to a sincere and moving enthusiasm announcing that the prestigious “Best C-omedy-Flavored Film” award was going to Italy, to “Fratelli Noir” by Daniele Gangemi (of which he involuntarily, and in any case nicely, mangled the name in ” Ganghemi ”, with a clearly and easily recognizable American accent), produced by Isabella Arnaud and Andrea Salomon for CINEDANCE, with the precious collaboration of the Catania Film Commission and the Municipality of Catania.

The beautiful words of Moyano, interspersed with a heartfelt and moving “Congratulation!” (complete with his right index finger pointed emphatically at the camera lens that documented the event), after a parenthesis in which he explained to the public that Gangemi should have been present at the Gala, but that this had not been possible due to restrictions linked to COVID – 19, focused on the “amazing – Italian Style – that emerges from the Gangemian work, valuable and unique in every single detail”.

Loading... Advertisements

A little less than ten months after the official launch, the official awards brought home by this couple of “Fratell” born from the brilliant pen of Gangemi, after being officially selected in competition to date by 75 historic and prestigious festivals, rise to 32. international cinemas.

Therefore, the journey of this work continues at a record pace, without any surprise, however, of the insiders, who remember well as already at the debut, with his first work entitled “A cobalt blue night” (with Alessandro Haber, Corrado Fortuna, Regina Orioli, Valentina Carnelutti and Vincenzo Crivello as amazing performers and Giuliano Sangiorgi of Negramaro as composer of an unforgettable soundtrack), had returned home from the 42nd “WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival” (the oldest independent film festival to the world, which over the years has discovered masters such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ang Lee, Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, the Coen Brothers, Spike Lee, Oliver Stone and David Lynch, giving him their first film award) with the most coveted recognition for a newcomer: the one for the “Best First Work”.

“La Bella Estrella” of the “MLC Awards” thus represents a further and significant international recognition for the director, screenwriter and cinematographer Daniele Gangemi, who continues to be talked about around the world, inevitably attracting curiosity and interest of both the public and professionals, and which suggests an increasingly rosy and prestigious future for him and for all the independent Italian cinema, of which Gangemi is increasingly overwhelmingly, and by law, the iconic, and sometimes envied, representative.

Related