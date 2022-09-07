Bow Wow Takes $1,000 To Meet His Fans, The Internet Ends Him

The trend is confirmed: more and more artists are launching “VIP packages”allowing their fans to meet them, the time for a hug and a photo. bow wow also embraces this trend, and Internet users are offended.

Bow Wow is terminated on the networks

The case made headlines recently when a Chris Brown lookalike was spotted charging $1,500 for a selfie with him. A tidy sum, higher than that claimed by the real Chris Brown, charging $ 1,000 to his most loyal fans wishing to meet him for a few seconds and to immortalize the meeting. This time it’s bow wow which inaugurates a pompous Diamond VIP Packageseen on his website, and which will allow his wealthiest fans to meet him as part of the tour Millennium Tour: Turned Up!in which he will soon participate with Keri Hilson or Mario.

The price of the meeting is fixed at 1,000 dollars, and the networks were quick to react to this offer : “So Deaconess Bowlorain Wowardon [le vrai nom du rappeur, ndlr] decided he was going to follow Chris Brown and charge to meet him. »

Even more cruel comments will target the artist: “But there’s a level of stardom you have to reach to charge $1,000 a date, and the facts are: Bow Wow, sister, you’re not that level of stardom.” or “250 dollars at most, I might get a 75 dollar offer on Groupon, but there’s no way I’m giving up 1,000 dollars. Even if you really gave to your fans, it wouldn’t be worth $1,000. »

Having been quick to explain his offer, Bow Wow will confirm that the $1,000 spent allows him to spend time with him, to take more original photos, and even to go to his private club. In another message, less moderate, he will mention the fact that these are “baby moms” of his haters who will pay to meet him…