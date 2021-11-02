Bowser will have to pay 4.5 million dollars for cyber-crimes – Nerd4.life

Bowser pleaded guilty to his own crimes against Nintendo and agreed to pay 4.5 million dollars. In addition, the court could decide on an additional sentence of several years in prison. Obviously we are not talking about Bowser, the nemesis of Super Mario, or even Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, but Gary Bowser, a cyber-criminal.

Gary Bowser took part in hacking activities to create, sell and distribute modified versions of the Nintendo Switch and 3DS, which were capable of running ROM games. The group of which Bowser was a part was active from 2013 to August 2020. Obviously this type of procedure damages the earnings of Nintendo and the developers and publishers involved: Nintendo is always very careful to defend its properties. The big N sued Bowser in April 2021.

Bowser pleaded guilty to his own cyber crimes and agreed to pay the Japanese company $ 4.5 million. “The business resulted in the loss of at least tens of millions of dollars in revenue from the sale of the hacked devices,” the dossier reads. The losses caused to the parties involved are estimated to be between 65 and 150 million dollars. Bowser says he only received between $ 500 and $ 1,000 a month for his participation, but some additional ad revenue brought his total earnings to around $ 320,000.

“Mr. Bowser understood that his participation in the illegal enterprise harmed copyright and trademark holders, console makers and others who were entitled to the revenue from not only using the hacked consoles, but also purchasing them. and the use of copyrighted video games, “the document continues.

The US Department of Justice agrees to ignore other charges against Bowser as part of the plea bargain, but the penalties for the crimes for which he pleads guilty already include two potential five-year prison sentences. If you allow yourself a quote: “So long Gary Bowser”.

