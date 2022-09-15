box office, curiosities, criticism and much more

Photo credit: Disney

We were all caught off guard by the surprising revelation that took place at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel is always ready to surprise and of course the fourth feat of the God of Thunder was within those plans. And as we saw last July, with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ they did it again. There was a trigger within that story that marked the film since the project was announced: Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU. In fact, it is already at the top of the ranking of Marvel movies.

From its inception, Taika Waititi warned: “There are always new things to see and do, and I think we’re going to double down on that a lot and make it bigger and bolder and brighter. There will be some really crazy stuff in the movie“. Chris Hemsworth seconded itstating that we will find a true movie madness: “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It is Taika raised to the extreme, and in the best version of him. If the script that I have read is finally the one that we decided to shoot, it will be insane“. On July 8, we learned about the new adventure of the God of Thunder, entering among the best films of 2022.

Now that we have it accessible on Disney +, let’s review all the points that this MCU movie has left us.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: box office and release date on Disney +

The success of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was immediate. Taika Waititi’s film immediately became one of the best releases of 2022. Right now it is ranked as the sixth best-grossing film of the year, with more than 746 million dollars worldwide.

It is far from the other Marvel film released, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which has achieved 955 million dollars. Above this were ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, or ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. ‘The Batman’ remained in fifth place, being above the God of Thunder.

The movie is now available on Disney + since last September 8.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: review

Given the previous installment that Taika Waititi gave to the MCU, no one was surprised that the fourth part again explored the craziest humor and the most bizarre scenes. Therefore, and despite the first mixed reviews, the film was received very positively by the public.

In the review of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ by FOTOGRAMAS, directed at “Marvel metalhead mythomaniacs”, the New Zealander’s merit was collected in this second installment of the God of Thunder: “Gods, men and women who feel alone and who manage that loneliness poorly are the ones who star in another classic Thor story that does not renounce the spectacular action sequences (…), meta-referential laughter (…), the most unusual Leo McCarey romantic comedy (Jane and Thor or the essential triangle of the film: the hammer, the Stormbreaker ax and Thor himself), the glam rave (…) and a welcome formal daring (…) that proves, even to the most skeptical, that Taika Waititi is not alone for the easy lol “.



‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: synopsis

The synopsis for the fourth installment read as follows:

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: post-credits scenes

As expected, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ had two post-credit scenes, following the path of all the MCU movies.

In the first he presented us with neither more nor less than Hercules. Again we see Russell Crowe having a great time with his Zeus. Here it is seen that he plans his revenge on Thor, and his secret weapon for this will be through another mythological character: Hercules, a character brought to life by Brett Goldstein, known for being in the cast of the series ‘Ted Lasso’ . Within the comics, Hercules and Thor have several confrontations, so no fan was too surprised to meet the character.

In the second scene, the one dedicated to the most patient who stay until the end, the protagonist is Jane. As we saw at the end, Jane unfortunately did not overcome cancer, dying in Thor’s arms, to whom she makes him promise to turn the page. After the credits we see Portman’s character again at the gate of Valhalla, received by Heimdall (Idris Elba’s character) welcoming him to the Land of the Gods. And then a message saying “Thor will return”.

Without a doubt, the Australian has made the character his own and now it’s time to see if Chris Hemsworth will continue in Marvel after ‘Love and Thunder’. At the moment they have not given many more details. We will have to wait.

At least it is an outcome that does not relieve after seeing Jane die earlier. However, does this give us reason to think that Portman’s career is not over? Will we have more of Jane in the future?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: cast

Chris Hemsworth returned with a more comic version stripped of complexes and labels in this fourth adventure. Although, with his character tied to the Guardians of the Galaxy, we are still not very clear what Thor’s weight will be in this new installment (we are talking about weight in the plot, not if Fat Thor will continue or not).

also came back Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, gaining prominence. “She has strange abilities, to be honest. She can sense when someone is close to death and takes them to Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife,” says the actress in an interview published in W Magazine. “She can bring people back to life. But when she brings people back to life, she sometimes ends up in her body. It’s a weird thing. It can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength and is essentially God.”

“It makes me very nervous now to talk about anything related to those movies because the fandom is so real, and I’ve said I’m not going to be a spoiler house.“, assured in an interview with ET Canada. “So I can’t say much, I think all we need to know has already been said, which is that she’s the king of New Asgard, so she’s doing her diplomatic duties, she’s met with her friend Thor and we have the gang back together“.

And the craziest, most surreal and unexpected return is that of Natalie Portman, playing Jane Foster. The famous actress herself participated in the first two installments of ‘Thor’ but she decided to depart from Marvel since she did not feel comfortable in movies with so much budget and so much green screen. But she seems to have thought about it again, and Marvel has taken the opportunity to bring her back to us.

While Jane will be tasked with saving the universe and all the serious things that come with wielding the power of Thor, Waititi says the film will make use of Portman’s previously underused comedic chops. “You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character (…) while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth, tapping her foot and like, ‘When is he coming back?’ And that’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventurera“, recognized the filmmaker.

It also has Christian Bale as the film’s main villain. Gorr, the butcher of the gods, is a guy disappointed with the divinities willing to devastate Asgard, what is currently left of the once powerful kingdom. A curious and very different reunion between Bale and Portman, who already coincided under Malick’s orders in ‘Knight of Cups’.

Russell Crowewho in an oversight revealed that he will play Zeus, was an important addition to the cast that will also feature the return of Jamie Alexander like Sif.

Among the guardians, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn).

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: images and official poster

An illustration with a ‘He-Man’ aesthetic assured us epicity, transcendence and a lot of fun.

And it has not been the only one, there are more official posters that have been shared.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: trailer

In the month of April we had a -very talkative- first Official trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’where we see Thor signing up for an intergalactic meditation course, the Guardians going about their business and a giant monster, in a shot that will delight Jason Aaron’s original comic.

“His hands were once used for battle, now they are modest tools for peace.“Thor himself says in the clip, as if psychoanalyzing himself. In the trailer, we find the god exercising mind and body to be at peace with himself (even if it means stopping fighting battles that are not his own). The teaser, Plus, it gives us our first look at the superheroic Jane Foster, and wow, she looks great.

Then in May, there was a second preview that got us more into the plot of the movie.