Box Office December 30, La Befana anticipated brings no luck to the sequel

The last day of 2021 theatrical releases does not bring upheaval, and on the podium the usual suspects remain – firmly – with Spider-man: No Way Home to run towards the milestone of twenty million e House of Gucci And Sing 2 – Getting stronger to ‘chase’. The gaps from Diabolik And 7 women and a mystery, that with Who framed Santa Claus? confirm the public appreciation of the holidays for national products.

READ ALSO: Film out in cinemas from December 30th to January 1st

A trend that is also confirmed in subsequent positions, with the arrival of the expected sequel to the 2018 film La Befana comes at night II – The origins to take the place of the documentary on Marco Simoncelli, released from programming, and the Super heroes by Paolo Genovese. No trace of the other new release Lost Illusions by Xavier Giannoli, kept out of the top ten, as well as theEncanto of Disney, from West Side Story by Steven Spielberg and the return of The perfect garment.

Below is the complete ranking, provided by the Cinetel.it site

1 SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME € 341.412 (47,247 spectators)

2 HOUSE OF GUCCI € 89.022 (12.839 spectators)

3 SING 2 – INCREASINGLY STRONGER € 71.012 (10.975 spectators)

4 DIABOLIK € 58.377 (8.949 spectators)

5 7 WOMEN AND A MYSTERY € 37.324 (5.851 spectators)

6 WHO FRAMED SANTA CLAUS? € 36.521 (5.710 spectators)

7 THE BEFANA COMES AT NIGHT II – THE ORIGINS € 30.587 (4.881 spectators)

8 SUPER HEROES € 27.624 (4.400 spectators)

9 WEST SIDE STORY € 22.325 (3.523 spectators)

10 THE PERFECT GARMENT € 12.696 (2.098 spectators)