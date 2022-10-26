Box office France: Dwayne Johnson boosts admissions after several weeks without superheroes

A superhero film takes over the controls of the French box office for the week, ahead of Novembre by Cédric Jimenez and Simone by Olivier Dahan. Check out this week’s top.

1 – Black Adam: 713,308 entries (cumulative: 713,308 entries)

2 – November: 373,241 admissions (total: 1,395,060 admissions)

3 – Simone, the journey of the century: 355,869 admissions (cumulative: 842,111 admissions)

4 – The New Toy: 271,139 admissions (total: 271,139)

5 – Belle et Sébastien – new generation: 179,709 admissions (cumulative: 179,709 admissions)

6 – Smile: 175,876 entries (cumulative: 832,394 entries)

7 – The Innocent: 157,119 admissions (cumulative: 350,025 admissions)

8 – Samurai Academy: 152,842 admissions (cumulative: 304,058 admissions)

9 – Jack Mimoun and the secrets of Val Verde: 145,455 admissions (total: 402,618 admissions)

10 – Halloween Ends: 122,641 admissions (total: 310,330 admissions)

After several weeks without a big American machine and a return to cinema which left more room for French films like November with Jean Dujardin, Simone le voyage du siècle with Elsa Zylberstein, or Revoir Paris with Virginie Efira, Black Adam, carried by Dwayne Johnson, tops this week’s chart, with 700,000 entries. This is the 11th best start of 2022.

November is on the 2nd step this week, with nearly 400,000 additional admissions garnered. Simone’s Journey of the Century is 3rd, with over 350,000 additional entries.

In 4th position, we find The New Toy, a remake of the comedy by Francis Veber, carried by Jamel Debbouze and Daniel Auteuil. The comedy records 271,000 admissions. Still on the news side, Belle et Sébastien – new generation is 5th with 179,000 curious visitors. These two films should capitalize on the All Saints holidays to refuel, by attracting a young audience.

The rest of the ranking is made up of continuations only. Note the very good performance of Smile (- 5% only) and Samouraï Academy (+ 1%), due to the school holiday effect. Halloween Ends closes this top 10.

Finally, note that Sébastien Marnier’s thriller, The Origin of Evil, passed the symbolic milestone of 100,000 admissions. It has accumulated 112,000 admissions, three weeks after its release.

