Box office: “Paw Patrol” won $ 13 million at the box office, “Remembrance” opened with a tragic $ 2 million – Economics and Finance

In a grim example of today’s film industry, three star-led high-end original works (I like these original works to varying degrees) were dismantled this weekend as audiences poured into the Paramount film version and Nick. International Children’s Channel Paw patrol. Paw patrol movie This weekend it opened in China at a price of $ 12.7 million, although it is also “free” on Paramount +. Again, especially for home movies (Tom and Jerry, jungle cruiseEtc.), the parents either don’t know or don’t care about the duel stunt, or (as we saw in the duel post) Sponge running (On PVOD and Paramount +) he’d rather pay for a single piece of content than sign up for another streaming service, even if the PVOD rent is double the price of the monthly subscription.

The $ 26 million film adaptation e Teen Titans GO! Go to the movies In the summer of 2018. (Better, with all due respect) The sequel to the film opened with $ 10 million and a $ 62 million release. Mission: Impossible-Radiation And in the end, he made $ 52 million worldwide. Paw patrol Obviously I’m not playing Sea sponge Movie, but considering all factors, it’s pretty good. Again, the main character is a “movie star” who is bigger than the real movie star or even a rather well-known IP. News from MGM Duel The Adams Family 2 (In theaters and PVOD on October 1st) It makes sense in this case. People who want to see Paw patrol He’s still doing it in theaters, were it not for the “Yeah Cinema!” or “Hush Paramount +!”.

Hugh Jackman in Lisa Joy’s “Memories”

Ben Rostein

65 million dollars Nostalgia (Review) It is a very good film. Ambitious and ruthless detectives always play “for the sake of games”. This is the type of film (original, adult-oriented, non-franchise, star-driven, visually ambitious, female director, etc.), everyone complains that Hollywood never made it, but didn’t appear when they did. Sad as I gave to Warner Bros. Suicide squad, This is a “walking dead” over budget from conception, or Space Jam 2 (Spending US $ 150 million instead of US $ 90 million), they still release “real movies” like On the high ground, the weeping macho, Judas and the black Messiah with Little things. They released a large number of old school programmers (Blinded by the light, Richard Jewell, the way backetc.) at the end of 2019 / beginning of 2020. “We” appears only in Chapter two with clown.

Nostalgia (starring Rebecca Ferguson and Sandyway Newton) was doomed to failure before Covid and HBO Max. But yes, the film’s $ 2 million weekend is partly due to current pandemic variables, and so is Angelina Jolie. Those who wish me to die Mid-May – This is also the second worst screen appearance of 2,000 WB since the launch of Zac Efron at a price of US $ 1.7 million. We are your friends August 2015. Hugh Jackman is still one of the last “new” movie stars to acquire several careers outside of his famous franchise, and the only one whose “from obscurity to franchise star” is actually glamorous outside. of its IP. specific selection character. However, it was never a stable draw. Even The greatest interpreter Before the 2017 Christmas fire, it opened with a soft offer ($ 13.5 million Wednesday through Sunday).

Maggie Q. and Michael Keaton in Martin Campbell’s “The Protege”

Images of the Lion’s Gate

Martin Campbell protected (Review) Provided by Lionsgate. This low-key, low-impact title, starring Maggie Q., plays the killer against Michael Keaton and avenges the death of his mentor (Samuel Jackson). protected The debut weekend earned $ 2,935 million in revenue. This is obviously a bad result, but in these difficult times no one expects better.Luc Besson Anna It opened in the summer of 2019 for US $ 3.6 million, so it can be said to be a “successful disappointment”. I liked it a lot, but then I was a Campbell fan.As expected, most of the publicity has focused on Keaton’s rapid Discuss what went wrong with Campbell Green LanternAlas, Lionsgate’s Summer of Sam (Jackson) was underwhelming, even if they make money The bodyguard of the killer’s wife with spiral.

Search lighthouse night house It also opened yesterday and earned $ 2.8 million on its opening weekend. Discreet (but widely acclaimed) Rebecca Hall showed that a woman who was troubled by her husband’s accidental suicide (literally and figuratively) would never be true even in the best of times. This is a hellish movie with one of the best shocks in recent memory and an unusual sense of anxiety and fear throughout the process, but that’s enough for now. People will find out on HBO Max in a few months and wonder why no one told them when it was shown in theaters. By Sean Penn The Flag Day It was shown in 24 theaters for $ 40,000. I just mean oath, with Jack Nicholson, wonderful.

