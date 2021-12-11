News

Box Office USA: West Side Story raises $ 800k from previews

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Amblin / Disney) grossed $ 800,000 from last night’s premieres, held from 5pm in 2,820 theaters. Analysts say the film could gross between $ 12M- $ 17M in its first weekend. The musical surpassed the box office of $ 500,000 in previews of The Bridge of Spies, also by Steven Spielberg. The film released in 2015 grossed $ 15.3M over the weekend.

Two musicals were released in cinemas during the pandemic: Dear Evan Hansen (Universal) which grossed $ 800k from premieres in 2,700 theaters, which began at 7pm last month and then opened with $ 7.4M and ended its run with $ 15M.

In June Warner Bros. did not disclose the proceeds from the previews of the film In the Heights the musical of Lin-Manuel Miranda, but according to Deadline reports the film had raised $ 1.7M and then grossed $ 11.5M in the opening weekend mostly from NY.

Pre-Christmas strategy

Usually the titles that give satisfactory results at the box office, before Christmas, are event films like Jumanji: The Next Level And Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse.

It seems that the studio intends to support the film throughout the holiday period in the hope that it will become a dormant success in the same way as The Greatest Showman. The movie starring Hugh Jackman opened before Christmas and grossed $ 13.5M in five days, despite a non-exciting score on Rotten Tomatoes (57%), it finished the run in America with $ 174.3M and worldwide with $ 435M.

Dear Evan Hansen it was a flop at the box office, with a percentage of 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, West Side Story can count on 93%.

A rival distributor said it is very difficult to get screens for the holiday season this year, remember that next week it will be released Spider-Man: No Way Home, is forecast to exceed $ 150M.

The other films

Encanto grossed $ 794,000 in 3,980 theaters, for a total of $ 61.9M. It follows with $ 767 thousand Christmas With the Chosen by Fathom Events, after one week the takings are $ 7.5M while the total is $ 12.3M.

House of Gucci of MGM / UAR grossed $ 691,000, in the second week it grossed $ 10.1M, for a total of $ 36.97M. He concludes his third week with $ 13M Ghostbusters: Legacy from Sony, after yesterday grossing $ 595k, for a total of $ 104.9M.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, that’s why everyone is talking about their photo together

September 29, 2021

here are all the Netflix stars on the Tudum stage

September 16, 2021

Angelina Jolie and 9 other stars who don’t use stunts in dangerous scenes

November 3, 2021

“Pre-school services in Cardano have not disappeared”

October 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button