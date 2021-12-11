Box Office USA: West Side Story raises $ 800k from previews

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Amblin / Disney) grossed $ 800,000 from last night’s premieres, held from 5pm in 2,820 theaters. Analysts say the film could gross between $ 12M- $ 17M in its first weekend. The musical surpassed the box office of $ 500,000 in previews of The Bridge of Spies, also by Steven Spielberg. The film released in 2015 grossed $ 15.3M over the weekend.

Two musicals were released in cinemas during the pandemic: Dear Evan Hansen (Universal) which grossed $ 800k from premieres in 2,700 theaters, which began at 7pm last month and then opened with $ 7.4M and ended its run with $ 15M.

In June Warner Bros. did not disclose the proceeds from the previews of the film In the Heights the musical of Lin-Manuel Miranda, but according to Deadline reports the film had raised $ 1.7M and then grossed $ 11.5M in the opening weekend mostly from NY.

Pre-Christmas strategy

Usually the titles that give satisfactory results at the box office, before Christmas, are event films like Jumanji: The Next Level And Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse.

It seems that the studio intends to support the film throughout the holiday period in the hope that it will become a dormant success in the same way as The Greatest Showman. The movie starring Hugh Jackman opened before Christmas and grossed $ 13.5M in five days, despite a non-exciting score on Rotten Tomatoes (57%), it finished the run in America with $ 174.3M and worldwide with $ 435M.

Dear Evan Hansen it was a flop at the box office, with a percentage of 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, West Side Story can count on 93%.

A rival distributor said it is very difficult to get screens for the holiday season this year, remember that next week it will be released Spider-Man: No Way Home, is forecast to exceed $ 150M.

The other films

Encanto grossed $ 794,000 in 3,980 theaters, for a total of $ 61.9M. It follows with $ 767 thousand Christmas With the Chosen by Fathom Events, after one week the takings are $ 7.5M while the total is $ 12.3M.

House of Gucci of MGM / UAR grossed $ 691,000, in the second week it grossed $ 10.1M, for a total of $ 36.97M. He concludes his third week with $ 13M Ghostbusters: Legacy from Sony, after yesterday grossing $ 595k, for a total of $ 104.9M.