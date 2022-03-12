Boxer dies after knockout of boxer who wore the Mexican shield | News from Mexico

JAKARTA, Indonesia.- Once again boxing is in mourning after the death of the boxer was announced Hero Titus at 35 years of age after being knocked out by James Mokogintawho wore the Mexican shield during the fight.

The fight took place on February 27 and the Indonesian lightweight championship was being contested.

Boxer dressed in Mexican shield knocks out another

Hero Tito fell to the canvas in the seventh round after a brutal uppercut of his contestant, and despite trying to get up, the referee’s count arrived in 10 seconds to end the fight.

The boxer was left lying in the ring where they tried to revive him, but had to be removed on a stretcher.









In this contest, his rival, Mokoginta, showed off the colors of Mexico. His shorts had the national colors and the national shield in the back, while at the time of his celebration a .

Hospitalized boxer knocked out and dies days after the blow

Tito was hospitalized and fell into a coma until his death was recently confirmed.

The Indonesian boxer was married and the father of two daughters, one of 13 and the other of 5 years. She debuted professionally in 2004 and much of her career was spent in Asia.

It was not the first time that Hero Tito faced James Mokoginta, since they had seen each other in 2015 where he came out with the victory by unanimous decision.