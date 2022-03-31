Boxer offers Will Smith and Chris Rock $15 million each if they go to the ring

The boxer and ‘influencer’ Jake Paul offered 30 million dollars to the actors Will Smith and Chris Rock so that they measure themselves in a ring.

“I have $15 million for Will Smith and another $15 million for Chris Rock ready to go. Let’s do it in August on my billboard,” Paul posted on his social media.

He even put a date on it: “Let’s do it in August on my preliminary card.”

The American youtuber asked “someone to put me on the phone with Will Smith’s boxing representative as soon as possible.”

The fight is almost impossible to happen after Will Smith apologized to the Hollywood Academy and comedian Chris Rock for slapping him during Sunday’s Oscars, minutes before winning the award for best actor.

“My behavior at the Oscars last night was unacceptable and inexcusable,” the actor said in an Instagram post.

Paul made the leap to the world of boxing after becoming known as one of the most controversial youtubers of the last decade along with his brother, Logan Paul.

Paul rose to fame on the now-defunct video app Vine,? before playing the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series “Bizaardvark” for two seasons.?

The influencer has been the center of several controversies due to his behavior, including engaging in risky stunts and submitting material inappropriate for YouTube content, being fired from his Disney television show Bizaardvark, and being charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly, Wikipedia notes. .

Jake Paul, 25, last fought Dec. 18 against Tyron Woodley, the second bout against the UFC fighter, who came in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who suffered an injury training for the fight.