Boxing, 8 matches at the Palestra Spettacolo

CREMONA – Saturday 18 December at 8pm at the Gymnasium Entertainment in Largo degli Sportivi 1 in Cremona, the 8 boxing matches which will determine the winner of the 2nd Cremona Trophy. Organized by ABC (Cremona Boxing Academy) in collaboration with Imaginae Comunicazione e Marketing, athletes from the Junior, Youth, Elite and Elite2 categories will compete against each other. Among the participants there will be Alexandru Bindar, former Italian champion and former National Youth boxing champion.

Here is the complete lineup:

Elite 75kg : Carlo Rota (Frimas) – Giacomo Licheri (High Performance)

Elite 2 75Kg : Luca Spargisale (Abc) – Alex Parazzoli (High Performance)

Alberto Ragusa (Ssd) – Pierin Ndou (Salus Et Virtus)

Alberto Ragusa (Ssd) – Pierin Ndou (Salus Et Virtus)

Junior 66Kg : Federico Semiali (Abc) – Ezzobair Ben Oun (Suat)

Elite 69Kg : Elia Pasquato (Thundor) – Jacopo Catalano (Francis)

Junior 64Kg : Christopher Sariol (Abc) – Pietro Amighetti (Ssd)

Elite 56Kg : Gianluca Saviello (Thundor) – Amin Bilal (Salus Et Virtus)

Elite 2 81Kg : Alessandro Cardamone (Abc) – Luftetar Muca (Boxe Inferno)

Elite 2 60Kg : Tommaso Canzi (Ssd) – Serden Thanasi (Salus Et Virtus)

Youth 64Kg: Alex Bindar (Abc) – Giacomo Benfatto (Frimas)

