Boxing: Aleksandr Usyk, let’s discover the heavyweight world champion

The Ukrainian boxer is the new heavyweight world champion for Ibf, Wba, Wbo and Ibo. And to overcome Joshua he also resorted to a particular solution …

The climb is complete: having dominated the light heavyweight, now Oleksandr Usyk is the new heavyweight champion. The Ukrainian born in 1987, raised under the aegis of the Klitschko brothers, made history by dethroning Anthony Joshua in London on the evening of 25 September. But what are the secrets of this extraordinary ascent? Talent has something to do with it, of course. But the boxer can count on a complete training and does not seem to be able to do without continuous contact with nature.

Agility – Peeking on his social networks, you can get an idea of ​​Usyk’s preparation. Among the Ukrainian’s strengths are agility and the ability to miss the opponent. Trainable qualities by working with a floor boxing ball. The exercise is as simple in concept as it is complicated in practice: Oleksandr has to hit the target and prevent the latter from swinging back to counter the assault. A good way to test your reflexes. Agility is also stimulated in other ways. For example Usyk works hard on the lower limbs to have a complete footwork. Jump on the spot, on obstacles or following a precise sequence, skip and stretch: the program is truly varied.

PURE POWER – For Oleksandr, the main problem that arose when he decided to move up to heavyweight was the increase in force applied to his punch. Thus he increased muscle mass. Usyk has tried his hand at various jobs. For example, he gave ample space to tractions, both on the bar and in the version with the rings. Similarly, weight lifting happens in a variety of ways, from dumbbells to kettlebells. Alternatively, the Ukrainian has chosen a different training, which consists of hitting a rubber with a club. An exercise performed by alternating the arm with which to swing the hammer, stimulating all the upper muscles. In addition, Usyk sometimes even tries his hand at rowing to stay tonic.

LIKE ROCKY – Loading... Advertisements In the history of cinema, the most famous boxer is definitely Rocky Balboa. Usyk seems to be inspired by him, as he hinted on social media with some hashtags. Like the American champion created by the mind of Sylvester Stallone, the Ukrainian also trains on the beach, with light running by the sea or progressions on short distances repeated several times, just as Rocky was preparing together with his friend Apollo Creed in view of the match against Clubber Lang, in the third episode of the saga. Same program also when Oleksandr trains in the Bukovel hills, with continuous shots on the steepest slopes. In order not to miss anything, he was also seen training on ice.

NATURE – Surely Usyk seems to enjoy outdoor sports whenever possible. He often performs his usual workout out in the open, where it is not unusual to admire him while doing pushups leaning on the cut logs or as he engages in unique challenges, such as plunging into ice water. In addition, to prepare for the match against Joshua, he chose an estate in the middle of nature. Horseback riding alternated with exercises using a tennis court as a makeshift gym. What can never be missing are moments of fun, such as jokes and ballets. Good humor, however, can become the key to being great.