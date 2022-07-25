Boxing gala postponed because of the marriage of J-Lo and Ben Affleck?

The world welterweight championship fight between Oscar Rivas and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski, which was scheduled to take place on August 13 in Cali, has been postponed for a few weeks. This disappointing outcome has a link with singer Jennifer Lopez.

The event’s Colombian promoter, Juan Carlos Moreno, had promised a top-notch gala to be staged at Cali’s Pascual Guerrero Stadium, a 40,000-seat amphitheater.

In addition to boxing, Moreno also wanted to put on a music show with Jennifer Lopez as the headliner on the same night. Willie Colon, Chris Brown, Natalia Paris and Omar Geles were also on stage.

Negotiations were advanced with the international artist. The contract was signed, but everything fell through for logistical reasons in the last three weeks. Around the same time, Lopez married actor Ben Affleck before going on her honeymoon.

Since Lopez was the main performer of the night, the rest of the lineup suffered the backlash. The Rivas-Rozanski bout would now feature in October, still in Colombia.

“We give ourselves 15 days to settle the details of the fight, mentioned Yvon Michel. We want to have written guarantees from the Colombian promoter.

“There are three other groups in Colombia that are ready to take over if it doesn’t work out. To present the fight in Quebec is another option on the table.

Several clues

Fighting in Colombia was a lifelong dream for Rivas. After he became world champion, the protege of Marc Ramsay had mentioned that this project was close to his heart.

During a trip to his native country to celebrate his conquest, Rivas had had contact with the Ministry of Sports of Colombia. Yvon Michel had come to an agreement with politicians for the organization of the gala.

Then there was a press conference last April. The project was well on track.

Subsequently, the clues to a possible postponement began to accumulate. The launch of ticket sales for the evening of August 13 never took place. With Jennifer Lopez as the headliner, organizers believed they would sell out their tickets in seven days. That’s why they were delaying the sale.

Then there were the cancellations of trips by Sylvain Pelletier and Alexandra Croft. The two GYM representatives were responsible for the logistics for the boxing gala.

The end of Rivas’ training camp was supposed to be held in Bogota, but the whole thing was canceled. Coach Marc Ramsay said he would stand full in Montreal.

All of Rivas’ sparring partners were canceled two weeks ago. It was a precursor to Monday’s announcement.

And Dicar?

If the gala is postponed, it could give Marie-Ève ​​Dicaire (18-1, 1 K.-O.) a new opportunity for a unification fight.

The IBF Super Welterweight Champion was unavailable to fight on the August 13 gala undercard. She had accepted a summer contract to host a show on a Montreal radio station.

However, with this change of date and venue, promoter Yvon Michel could bring back plans for a unification bout for Dicaire. We would not be surprised to see a clash between the Quebecer and the WBC champion, the Swede Patricia Berghult (15-0, 3 K.-O.).