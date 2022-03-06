Boxing: Jake Paul launches poster for his ‘new fight’ against Vladimir Putin!

Jake Paul has joined the messages on social networks asking for peace due to the conflict that broke out between Russia and Ukraine, but true to his style he did it in a joking tone and even used the image of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The YouTuber went to his account Twitter to send a message to the citizens of Ukraine the day Putin ordered a military operation for the neighboring country.

“My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and Russia, who are going to suffer a lot from all this chaos,” Jake wrote.

Big news. Tickets on sale next week. #PaulPutin brought to you by @TimJDillon promotions. pic.twitter.com/O45FjVRxd8 ? Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 3, 2022

The day after and jokingly, The Problem Child He uploaded the new poster for a fight, in which his image and that of the Russian president were seen and with the tag #PaulPutin, in addition to mentioning the comedian Tim Dillon. “Great news. Tickets on sale next week.”

The image received hundreds of responses, including that of his brother Logan Paul, saying ‘He needs to be put in his place’, addressing Putin.