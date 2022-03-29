Boxing: Jake Paul offers tens of millions for Will Smith and Chris Rock to step into the ring in a match

He proposes that they be a preliminary fight of his next fight

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock generated many conversations on the internet, from the reasonsconsequences and what could happen after the delivery of the Oscar Awards… and the Paul brothers have already entered the conversation.

Sal Vulcano asked on Twitter how much money the Paul brothers would offer the actors to get into the ring to have a second episode of their conflict, to which Jake mentioned that he has 30 million for it.

“I have 15 million ready for Will Smith and 15 million for Chris Rock. Let it be done in August, as a preliminary to my fight“, I wrote The Problem Child On twitter. “Somebody get me the number of Will Smith’s boxing agent ASAP.”

The youngest of the Pauls has not said who will be his next rival in the ring, but on March 26 he announced that he would fight in August, where he wants the comedians to be a preliminary fight.

Jake Paul last fought the December 18 vs. Tyron Woodley, the second fight against the UFC fighter, who entered as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who suffered an injury training for the fight.